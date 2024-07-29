Amid rising attacks, experts call for reassessment of counter-terror ops

JAMMU, July 28: With an uptick in terrorist activities in the otherwise peaceful Jammu region, security experts have suggested a comprehensive reassessment of the existing counterterrorism strategies employed by security forces.

Retired Lieutenant General D S Hooda, former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Udhampur-based Northern Command, emphasised the urgent need for a proactive approach to counter the evolving terrorist tactics.

Former Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha expressed confidence the security forces will learn from their recent mistakes and improve counterinsurgency efforts.

The Jammu region has witnessed a series of violent incidents over the past few week. A recent ambush claimed the lives of nine army personnel, including a captain, in the remote forest areas of Machedi in Kathua. The perpetrators still at large.

On June 9, nine passengers, including seven pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district, were killed in a terrorist attack. Police have arrested several suspects linked to the attack, however the main assailants remain unidentified.

“Over time, we have observed a shift in tactics, with terrorists increasingly adopting ambush and ‘shoot and scoot' strategies,” Lt Gen (Retd) Hooda told PTI over the phone, underlining the need for security forces to reevaluate their strategies to understand and rectify potential shortcomings.

Distinguishing between the operational environments of Jammu and the Valley, Lt Gen (Retired) Hooda noted that while terrorists in Kashmir are often contained within localised areas, those in Jammu are strategically positioned in challenging terrains, complicating military responses.

“In some areas, troops may have to trek for eight to 10 hours to reach a specific location,” he explained.

Lt Gen (Retired) Hooda suggested a prolonged period of relative peace in the Jammu region may have contributed to lapses in vigilance, and cautioned against complacency within the security establishment.

Echoing similar sentiments, former Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) Lt Gen (Retd) Paramjit Singh Sangha expressed confidence in the security forces' capacity to learn from the recent setbacks and improve counter-insurgency efforts.

“We need to learn honest and correct lessons and ensure that mistakes are not repeated,” he told PTI over the phone, emphasising the importance of patience and adherence to proven military tactics. “Unlike conventional warfare, there are no deadlines.”

He pointed out that traditional intelligence-gathering methods may be less effective in this context, indicating a need for a re-evaluation of tactics and procedures.

“The Northern Command is undoubtedly taking these incidents seriously and implementing corrective measures,” he affirmed, expressing trust in their response to the ongoing threat.

After a decisive campaign against terrorism in 2005, which largely cleared Jammu of militant activities, the region has seen a resurgence of violence, particularly in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, where over 70 individuals, including 52 security personnel, have been killed in terror-related incidents since 2021.

Gen (Retd) Hooda advocated for the revival of Village Defence Committees and the recruitment of more Special Police Officers from local communities to enhance counter-terrorism efforts.

“The locals have traditionally been the eyes and ears of the Army in this region,” he noted, underscoring their pivotal role in intelligence gathering.

While acknowledging that some individuals within communities may harbour extremist sentiments, Gen (Retd) Hooda warned that fostering suspicion towards local populations near the Line of Control could be counterproductive.

Lt Gen (Retd) Sangha also highlighted the historical contributions of local communities, particularly the Gujjar and Bakarwal tribes, in maintaining peace in the region, cautioning against actions that could alienate these groups.

He dismissed suggestions that local support for terror groups exists, positing instead that the attackers likely rely on pre-established networks rather than random local assistance.

“These terrorists probably have a pre-selected support network, not random locals,” he explained, suggesting that the attacks were deliberate and executed by a small number of individuals with robust communication links to handlers across the Line of Control.

Discussing longterm solutions, Gen (Retd) Hooda recalled discussions during his tenure about implementing smart fencing along the borders. He criticised the current fencing system, which deteriorates during the rainy season, compromising security.

“Instead of waiting for a perfect solution, we need to put up a fence that offers better protection than what we currently have,” he said.

Concerns were also raised regarding the detection of tunnels used by terrorists to infiltrate into the Indian territory, with experts calling for prioritising solutions to this growing challenge.

As Jammu faces a new wave of violence, experts believe that the call for a strategic reassessment underscores the urgency of addressing the shifting dynamics of terrorism in the region.