Amid raging row, NTA announces fresh exam dates, UGC-NET to be held from Aug 21-Sept 4

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi: Amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of competitive exams, the Testing Agency (NTA) Friday night released fresh dates for cancelled and postponed examinations, announcing the UGC-NET will now be held from August 21-September 4.

The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was cancelled a day after being conducted on June 18 as the ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said the question paper was leaked on the darknet and circulated on the Telegram app. The matter is being probed by the CBI.
The UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility for the award of Junior Fellowship, for appointment of assistant professors and admission to PhD courses.
In a shift from the earlier pattern, the exam was conducted in offline mode this year and on a single day. However, the rescheduled exam will be conducted according to the earlier pattern of Computer Based Test (CBT) spread across a fortnight.
The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC-NET, which was postponed as a preemptive measure amid the row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of exams, will now be held from July 25-July 27.
The CSIR UGC-NET is accepted for PhD admissions in Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.
The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), which was postponed hours before its scheduled commencement on June 12, will now be conducted on July 10.
The test is held for select central and state universities or institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges.
In the line of fire over the alleged irregularities in medical entrance examination NEET-UG and PhD entrance NET, the Centre had last week notified a panel to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the NTA.
While the NEET is under scanner over several alleged irregularities, including paper leak, the UGC-NET was cancelled as the ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised.
Two other exams — CSIR-UGC NET and NEET-PG — were cancelled as a preemptive step. (Agencies)

Evaluating Customer Support: A Key Strategy in Online Casino Reviews
