Amarnath Yatra begins, first batch of pilgrims leave for cave shrine
Jammu Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra begins, first batch of pilgrims leave for cave shrine

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, Jun 29: The annual began on Saturday as the first batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the 3880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Himalayas, officials said.


The yatra started early morning from the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route and the 14-km Baltal route.
The officials said the batches of pilgrims on the twin routes were flagged off by the respective deputy commissioners along with senior police and civil administration officials.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had flagged off the first batch of 4,603 pilgrims from the Yatri Niwas base camp in Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu on Friday morning.
The pilgrims reached the Kashmir Valley in the afternoon and received a rousing welcome from the administration and locals.
The pilgrims will pay obeisance at the cave shrine which houses the naturally formed ice-lingam.
Stringent security arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the yatra.
Thousands of security personnel from the police, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and other paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure foolproof security. Aerial surveillance will also be carried out.
The 52-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 19.

Amid raging row, NTA announces fresh exam dates, UGC-NET to be held from Aug 21-Sept 4
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

