Amendments to J&K Business Rules will render Assembly Powerless: Opposition

Muzzling democracy: Congress; JK CM will be a powerless rubber stamp: Omar Abdullah; Move to turn Assembly into a municipality: Mehbooba; Unite, it's now or never: Altaf Bukhari; Another move to disempower, humiliate people of J&K: Sajad Lone

Mubashir Alam Wani

Srinagar, Jul 13 : After Ministry of Home Affairs amended the J&K government's business rules giving the lieutenant governor enhanced authority over the transfers and postings of all-India Service officers, police, and the appointment of legal counsels, the opposition parties have unanimously termed this amendment a measure to reduce the powers of the J&K Assembly and the elected government in the region.

The President of the Indian National Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, has strongly condemned the recent amendment, accusing the Modi government of continuing its betrayal of Jammu Kashmir by granting more powers to the Lieutenant Governor (LG).

Kharge stated, “The insertion of new sections under Section 55 of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, has two implications: 1) The Modi government aims to delay the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, despite the Supreme Court mandating Assembly Elections by September 30th, 2024. 2) Even if full statehood is restored, the government intends to keep the newly elected State Government at the mercy of the LG, curbing its executive power. This is another example of ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' continuing daily under the Modi government.”

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Chief, Vikar Rasool Wani, echoed Kharge's sentiments, stating that the central legislation granting more powers to the LG is a measure to stifle the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir. “The BJP knows it will be routed in the upcoming assembly elections and wants to retain maximum control. This is akin to killing and muzzling democratic institutions,” Wani said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in a post on social media platform X, suggested that the decision indicates impending elections in the region. He emphasized that a firm commitment to restoring full statehood is crucial for these elections. “The people of J&K deserve better than a powerless, rubber-stamp Chief Minister who will have to beg the LG for even minor appointments,” Abdullah wrote.

Peoples' Democratic Party President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti criticized the amendment for reducing the once-powerful legislative assembly to a mere municipality. “This measure ensures that any future democratically elected government in Jammu and Kashmir will be powerless, with real power held by the LG, who is brought from outside and is unfamiliar with local affairs,” Mufti stated. She called on opposition parties nationwide to voice their concerns against such high-handedness, questioning the central government's trust in the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “You claim to be reclaiming parts of Kashmir from Pakistan, yet you have made the lives of people here miserable. Was this the promise of Gandhi and Nehru to Jammu and Kashmir?” Mufti questioned.

Former Minister and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Chief Syed Altaf Bukhari termed the amendment a concerning development, stating that J&K's political parties cannot afford to remain silent on this amendment. “We need to unite and advocate for the rights of J&K and its people. As a smaller and newer political entity, Apni Party calls on all regional political parties to set aside our differences and join forces to ensure the restoration of rights to Jammu and Kashmir. We cannot afford a weak assembly and a powerless elected government. To effectively address pressing public issues and grievances, J&K needs a strong assembly and a capable government, regardless of who is elected. It is high time we collectively raise our voices. This is imperative; it's now or never,” Bukhari said in a press conference here.

Meanwhile, Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone said these amendments passed are part of a continued systematic disempowerment of people of J&K.

“Another move to disempower and humiliate people of J&K. “These amendments even violate the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019. Yet again, a humble appeal. Please don't strengthen the perception of being at war with your own people in J&K,” he said.(KNO)