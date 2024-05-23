“Amazon Set to Introduce Upgraded Alexa with AI Enhancements, Including Paid Subscription Options”

Amazon is launching a more conversational, AI-powered version of Alexa with a monthly subscription fee, separate from Amazon Prime. This move aims to compete with chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

Amazon.com will introduce a more conversational artificial intelligence-powered version of its Alexa voice assistant later this year and plans to charge a monthly subscription fee to offset technology costs, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

While the e-commerce giant is yet to nail down the price of the new services, a subscription to Alexa will not be included in its popular $139 annual Prime offering, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the company's plans.