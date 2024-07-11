back to top
    Amazon launches updated Echo Spot smart display with customizable clock faces

    Amazon has expanded its Echo lineup with the release of an updated Echo Spot smart speaker. Priced at just $79.99, the new Echo Spot offers Alexa voice control alongside a compact touchscreen display, positioning it as one of the most affordable smart home devices with a visual interface. Available in black, white and blue color options, the Echo Spot improves on its predecessor with better audio quality and vivid visuals from its 1.73-inch screen.

    One of the key highlights of the Echo Spot is its customizable clock faces, allowing users to choose from an assortment of fun colors and patterns to match their home decor. Users can also mix and match different clock designs to create a truly unique look. When playing music, the display immerses viewers with colorful animations synced to the track. The semi-spherical Echo Spot is designed for nightstand use, making it simple to check alarms, the or control other smart devices with a tap on its bright touchscreen.

    During Amazon's upcoming Prime Day sale event, the Echo Spot will have an even lower price of just $44.99, positioning it as one of the most affordable smart displays currently available. Like other recent Echo models, it incorporates privacy features such as microphone mute buttons and a voice recording deletion tool. While not available in all regions yet, the Echo Spot promises to be a versatile addition to any smart home, especially for those seeking an Alexa companion at an affordable price point.

