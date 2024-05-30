back to top
Amarnath Yatra: Online Helicopter booking for pilgrims to start from June first week

Tawi, May 29: The online helicopter booking facility for Shri Amarnath Yatra pilgrims is likely to commence in the first week of June.

The 52-day yatra will start on June 29 and conclude on August 19.

“Online booking of helicopter services for the pilgrims is likely to start in the first week of June,” official sources said.

They added that the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) will soon issue the final date, fare, and other related information for online booking of helicopters on its official website (Helicopter Service at Amarnath Yatra).

The advance registration for pilgrims has already started as of April 15.

Official sources also said that the langar organising committees will be arriving in  Jammu and with goods-laden trucks on June 15 to set up the ‘langar' (community kitchen) at the identified locations. This year, 125 langars have been permitted to be installed up to the holy cave.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on May 16, during his visit to Katra, urged devotees to become messengers and spread Bhagavat's message and invited pilgrims from across the country and abroad for this year's Shri Amarnath Yatra.

