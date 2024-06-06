All the latest rumors and speculation around the unannounced Apple iPhone 16

As the launch date of Apple's next flagship smartphone nears, the internet is buzzing with speculation about the new features and upgrades coming to the iPhone 16. While Apple remains tight-lipped on details, various rumors provide insight into what consumers can expect from the new iPhone models.

Some of the Pro models from the iPhone 15 line are said to trickle down to the standard iPhone 16, with the phone potentially borrowing the physical “Action button” found on higher-end devices last year. This customizable button allows users to initiate actions like launching an app or initiating a video call with a single press. Reports also indicate the new iPhone may come with a dedicated “Capture button” for quickly taking photos or recordings.

On the design front, renditions suggest the iPhone 16 will largely mirror its predecessor. However, it's possible the rear camera layout switches to a stacked vertical orientation for improved image capturing abilities. Internally, the phone is rumored to use Apple's latest processor – either the A18 or more powerful A18 Pro depending on the model. This will be paired with display upgrades and an enhanced thermal system to prevent overheating issues.

In terms of colors, past reports list options like blue, green, purple, black, white and red. As for the launch, industry insiders peg September as the unveiling month with phones hitting shelves soon after. Pricing is predicted to remain stable compared to last year's models. While nothing is confirmed, the leaks provide an early look at what new experiences could be in store for iPhone users later this year.