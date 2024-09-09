back to top
    All Eyes on Much-Anticipated iPhone 16 Series Launch by Apple Tonight

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    All Eyes on Apple as Much-Anticipated iPhone 16 Series Launch Nears

    Apple fans worldwide are keeping a close watch as the tech giant's annual mega-event kicks off tonight. Dubbed “It's Glowtime,” the launch is scheduled to commence at 10:30 PM IST and will be streamed lived globally on Apple's official website and social media channels.

    Industry observers expect a packed line-up of new products to be unveiled, spearheaded by the new-generation iPhone 16 series. Rumored variants include the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Under the hood, all models are speculated to get a powerful upgrade in the form of the A18 chip for advanced performance and functionality.

    Camera upgrades also appear on the cards for the Pro variants. While the basic models may not see major rear camera improvements, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max could gain a higher resolution 48MP wide lens for crisper photography. Bigger batteries to support intensified usage are another likely addition across the range.

    The event may also serve as a platform for unveiling the next Apple Watch, dubbed Series 8 or potentially Apple Watch X. Refreshed AirPods and an updated entry-level iPad are also possible announcements.

    As the marquee launch gathers steam, aficionados the over will be glued to their screens tracking real-time updates online. Followers can stay tuned to live blog coverage for the newest product details and highlights straight from Apple's headquarters as another new chapter in mobile innovation gets ready to unfold.

    Census panel disbanded amid concerns over delayed population surveys in India
    India scripts history at Paris Paralympics 2024 with unprecedented 29 medal haul while China continues its stranglehold at the top
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

