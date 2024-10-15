Akhilesh hopeful of statehood to J&K soon: Akhilesh

Srinagar, Oct 15: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday congratulated the people of Jammu & Kashmir for trusting in democracy and hoped that the full statehood will be restored soon to J&K.

Yadav reached Srinagar today to participate in the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister designate and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday.

Omar will be administered the oath of office and secrecy at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the bank of Dal Lake here, after he was invited by the Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha following his National Conference party staked claim for formation of government in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir for trusting in democracy and forming their own government and hope this step should move forward and the next step is to give them (J&K) a full statehood”, Yadav told media persons in Srinagar.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said “we hope the people who participated in the election will get full statehood soon”.

Yadav also congratulated National Conference President Farooq Abdullah for his party's victory.

“Many congratulations to Omar Abdullah for becoming the Chief Minister”, Akhilesh said and added “I am confident that Omar will fulfil his responsibility towards the people and lead the state towards prosperity”.

In reply to a question, the Samajwadi Party Member Parliament said “the whole country was watching towards the Jammu and Kashmir and the Samajwadi people well understand their aspirations”

“The country will be happy only when Jammu and Kashmir will move forward on the path of prosperity”, Yadav asserted.

He said all the states living near the Line of Control (LoC) will get special attention so that they will further progress.