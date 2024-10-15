back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirAkhilesh hopeful of statehood to J&K soon: Akhilesh
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Akhilesh hopeful of statehood to J&K soon: Akhilesh

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 15: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday congratulated the people of & for trusting in democracy and hoped that the full statehood will be restored soon to J&K.

    Yadav reached Srinagar  today to participate in the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister designate and  Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday.

    Omar will be administered the oath of office and secrecy  at Sher-e-Kashmir Convention Centre (SKICC) on the bank of Dal Lake here, after he was invited by the Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha following his National Conference party staked claim for formation of government in Jammu and Kashmir.

    “I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir for trusting in democracy and forming their own government and hope this step should move forward and the next step is to give them (J&K) a full statehood”, Yadav told media persons in Srinagar.

    “I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir for trusting in democracy and forming their own government”, he said.

    The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said “we hope the people who participated in the election will get full statehood soon”.

    Yadav also congratulated National Conference President Farooq Abdullah for his party's victory.

    “Many congratulations to Omar Abdullah for becoming the Chief Minister”, Akhilesh said and added “I am confident that Omar will fulfil his responsibility towards the people and lead the state towards prosperity”.

    In reply to a question, the Samajwadi Party Member Parliament said  “the whole country was watching towards the Jammu and Kashmir and the Samajwadi people well understand their aspirations”

    “The country will be happy only when Jammu and Kashmir will move forward on the path of prosperity”, Yadav asserted.

    He said all the states living near the Line of Control (LoC) will get special attention so that they will further progress.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Govt laying process of development beyond election cycles: Ashwini Vaishnaw
    Next article
    Omar to take oath today as first CM of J&K UT
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Nala Panchayat spends Crores for Wells without yielding water

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ajay Sharma Sunderbani, October 14 What could be gauged as highly...

    Pvt Hospital at Greater Kailash fined for ambiguous billing, overcharging

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Oct 15: In a significant move to...

    Maharashtra Polls on Nov 20, Jharkhand on Nov 13, 20; Results on Nov 23

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 15: The Assembly polls in Maharashtra...

    GA Mir appointed Congress Legislature Party Leader in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 15: The Congress on Tuesday appointed Ghulam...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nala Panchayat spends Crores for Wells without yielding water

    Pvt Hospital at Greater Kailash fined for ambiguous billing, overcharging

    Maharashtra Polls on Nov 20, Jharkhand on Nov 13, 20; Results...