    Business
    Business

    Akasa Air launches probe after passenger alleges being served expired snacks on Bengaluru-bound flight

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Akasa Air Investigating Claims of Expired Snacks Served to Passengers on Board Flight

    In a recent incident that is being closely looked into, Akasa Air says they are probing a complaint raised by a passenger regarding the snacks provided on a flight last weekend. As per the airline’s statement, the customer who was travelling on flight QP 1883 from Gorakhpur to Bengaluru, found some of the pre-packaged refreshments served to not be up to the mandated quality standards.

    The low-cost carrier acknowledged being made aware of the issue and have confirmed initiating a thorough internal review of the matter. Initial checks revealed that a handful of flyers might have mistakenly received snacks past their usage date. Akasa Air expressed regret over this mistake and assured that steps will be taken to ensure such lapses are not repeated going forward.

    They remain in contact with the complainant to address their concerns openly and transparently. A detailed investigation is ongoing by the airline’s food safety and hygiene team to pinpoint how the expired products entered the supply chain despite strict protocols. Necessary corrections will be implemented on the basis of the findings.

    Akasa Air has maintained high food safety regulations since its inauguration and such an oversight goes against their customer-first philosophy. They have pledged full cooperation with the regulatory authorities as well during the probe. Flyers can expect enhanced vigilance across boarding and in-flight meal handling processes to uphold the expected standards of quality and freshness.

    Potential of Swiss-Indian partnership in rising $50 billion medical technology industry
    Census panel disbanded amid concerns over delayed population surveys in India
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

