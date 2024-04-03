Airtel is the most awarded 5G network of Jammu & Kashmir: Open Signal

Search
By: Northlines

Date:

N L Correspondent

, Apr 3: Open Signal, the independent global standards for network and subscriber insights has awarded Bharti Airtel, the most awarded 5G network in Jammu & Telecom circle.

OpenSignal is the global standard for analyzing mobile experience and is a definitive guide to understanding true customer experience. In the latest consumer report, Airtel has topped the overall network charts, winning 5 out of 6 awards and thereby making it the most awarded 5G network in the state.

Airtel has topped the chart for overall 5G video streaming experience both in live and on-demand video streaming offering customers uninterrupted experience. The company also leads the game in voice app experience, providing seamless connectivity to its users while playing multiplayer mobile games and using over-the-top (OTT) voice services on mobile voice apps.

Overall, Airtel remains the outright winner of best 5G upload speed award across the country, with the winning score of 25.1Mbps

Airtel was the first service provider to launch 5G in Jammu & Kashmir Telecom circle. Airtel today already has 1.2million plus unique 5G customers on its network. Airtel 5G plus service is now available across districts in the length and breadth of the state and is on track to cover the entire country by March 2024.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

