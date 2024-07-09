back to top
    AirAsia to bring ‘cinematic in-flight’ experience for movie-goers in selected theatres

    By: Northlines

    Agencies

    BENGALURU: AirAsia on Tuesday announced it will bring an innovative ‘cinematic in-flight' experience for movie-goers to selected cinemas across the country to showcase its destinations as part of the movie-goers experience.

    AirAsia said the initiative is aimed at inviting travellers from to discover the hidden gems of Asia and Australia and beyond through its network that will soon connect 16 cities in India to over 130 destinations across its network via Malaysia and Thailand.

    The collaboration will enhance AirAsia's outreach via more than 130 cinemas across 12 cities over the next six months, AirAsia's Chief Commercial Officer Paul Carroll.

    As part of this initiative, movie-goers will stand the chance to win AirAsia tickets to anywhere across its network, Carroll said, adding during this period, AirAsia will also be collaborating with more than 130 local travel content creators to showcase its destinations to Asia, Australia and beyond, spanning bustling cities, serene beaches, historic landmarks, and vibrant local cultures.

    “We are excited to unveil an innovative partnership with Qube Cinemas. Soon, the immersive AirAsia ‘cinematic in-flight' experience will be in 130 cinemas across India for six months and we're really looking forward to connecting more meaningfully with movie-goers who are also travel lovers here through this initiative,” Carroll said.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

