back to top
Search
    IndiaAir Marshal Amar Preet Singh appointed as next Chief of Air Force
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh appointed as next Chief of Air Force

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Sept 21: Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, a fighter pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience, will take charge as the chief of the Indian Air Force after incumbent Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari retires on September 30.

    Air Marshal Singh is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff.
    “The government has appointed Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Air Staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of September 30,” the ministry said.

    As Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Singh's priorities are expected to be the procurement of new fighter fleets and advancing the modernisation agenda of the force in view of the fast-evolving regional security landscape, including challenges along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.
    The number of the IAF's fighter squadrons has come down to around 30 as against the authorised strength of at least 42.
    The air warrior played a key role in the IAF's hosting of the multinational wargame ‘Tarang Shakti' recently.
    Known as a fine strategist, Air Marshal Singh, in a message to the DRDO and other agencies apparently over delays in delivery of Tejas jets and other military systems, said publicly at an event in July that self-reliance in defence cannot be at the cost of security.

    Born on October 27, 1964, Air Marshal Singh was commissioned into the fighter pilot stream of the Indian Air Force in December 1984.
    In his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of command, staff, instructional and foreign appointments.
    An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, the air officer is a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience on a variety of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft.

    The officer has commanded an operational fighter squadron and a frontline air base.
    As a test pilot, he led the MiG-29 upgrade project management team in Moscow.
    He was also the project director (flight test) at the National Flight Test Centre and was tasked with flight testing of the light combat aircraft, Tejas.
    Air Marshal Singh has held important staff appointments of Air Defence Commander at the South Western Air Command and Senior Air Staff Officer at the Eastern Air Command.
    Prior to assuming the charge of Vice Chief of the Air Staff in February last year, he was the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Air Command.
    The air marshal is a recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    FIR against some X users for spreading ‘misinformation’ that ‘Amul’ ghee used in Tirupati laddus
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    FIR against some X users for spreading ‘misinformation’ that ‘Amul’ ghee used in Tirupati laddus

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ahmedabad, Sept 21: “Police on Saturday registered a case...

    J&K govt shifts E-Office to NIC Cloud for better efficiency

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 21: The Jammu & Kashmir Government is...

    Services on Supreme Court’s YouTube channel, which was hacked, resume

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 21: The services on the Supreme...

    JK: Security beefed up in Shikari area of Reasi after encounter with terrorists

    Northlines Northlines -
    Reasi, Sep 21: Security has been beefed up in...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FIR against some X users for spreading ‘misinformation’ that ‘Amul’ ghee...

    J&K govt shifts E-Office to NIC Cloud for better efficiency

    Services on Supreme Court’s YouTube channel, which was hacked, resume