    AIIMS Jammu Launches State-Of-The-Art Endoscopic Procedure Unit
    AIIMS Jammu Launches State-Of-The-Art Endoscopic Procedure Unit

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Aug 25: To provide world-class healthcare services to the region, a significant advancement marked a new chapter with the initiation of a state-of-the-art Endoscopic Procedure unit within the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu.


    The AIIMS spokesperson here on Sunday said that equipped with the latest technology, allowing for minimally invasive procedures that enhance patient care and outcomes, the advanced procedures in the Endoscopic Procedure Unit will enable Surgical Gastroenterologists to diagnose and treat a wide range of gastrointestinal conditions with greater precision and efficiency.
    Quoting the examples, the spokesperson added that two patients underwent endoscopic procedures, which were performed by Dr Sahil Sandal and his team, staffed by Harshita Sharma, Senior Nursing Officer, Madhusudan, Endoscopic Technician, and Nursing Officers of the department.

    One patient had dyspepsia and underwent an upper GI endoscopy, while the second patient had bleeding and mucus discharge per rectum and underwent a colonoscopy, it stated.

    Dr Sahil Sandal, Officer in Charge and Assistant Professor of the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology at AIIMS Jammu, stated, “The initiation of the Endoscopic Procedure Unit is a milestone for our department.
    It will not only improve the quality of care we provide but also expand the range of services available to our patients. Our team is trained to use the latest endoscopic techniques, which are less painful, faster recovery, and more cost-effective.”

    He added that the success of this initiative would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the Director of AIIMS Vijaypur, Prof Shakti Gupta.
    The new unit will offer various diagnostic endoscopic services, including diagnostic upper GI Endoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy, and Colonoscopy in OPD, on an appointment basis.

    Moreover, advanced procedures such as endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and therapeutic endoscopic procedures will be introduced in the near future.


    These procedures are crucial for the early detection and treatment of gastrointestinal cancers, pancreatitis, and bile duct disorders, said the spokesperson.
    Prof Shakti Kumar Gupta, ED and CEO of AIIMS Jammu, emphasised, “This initiative is a testament to our team's hard work and the collaborative spirit at AIIMS Jammu to bring the best healthcare practices to the people of Jammu and the adjacent region. We are committed to enhancing our facilities and services to meet the growing needs of our community.”


    AIIMS Jammu has always been at the forefront of adopting new technologies to improve patient care, and the establishment of this unit is part of a broader vision to transform healthcare delivery in Jammu and the surrounding regions.
    “By providing these advanced services locally, AIIMS Jammu continues to reduce the need for patients to travel long distances for specialised care,” he asserted.

