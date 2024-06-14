back to top
AICTE Recruitment 2024: Unlock Career Opportunities with the All India Council for Technical Education

AICTE Recruitment 2024 Notification: BECIL has invited Online applications from the candidates fulfilling eligibility for recruitment of the following posts for deployment in the All Council for Technical (AICTE). According to the official notification of AICTE Recruitment 2024, the last date for receipt of applications is 24th June 2024.

The candidates applying for the mentioned position must fulfill the eligibility conditions given below. The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of upto Rs. 1,25,000/-. The application must be submitted ONLINE only for the above post. Candidates are required to apply online through the website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.in. The last date for submission of applications is 29 May 2024.

Important Dates —
Start Date  12 June 2024
Last Date  24 June 2024

Vacancy Details:

1) Manager – IP & Transfer — 01 Post
– Qualification: B. Tech with 4+ years in relevant field. M.Tech/MCA with 2+ years in relevant field. M. Sc (IT)/Computer Science with 5 years in relevant field.
– Salary: Rs.60,000/- to Rs.75000/-
– Age: Not more than 35 Years

2) Manager – IP & Technology Transfer — 03 Posts
– Qualification: B.Tech. or MSc. (Engineering or science or policy disciplines)
– Salary: Rs.1,25,000/-

For detailed information, Check the below given official Notification.

Application Fee: Candidates from the General/OBC/Ex-Serviceman/Women/and other categories must pay an application fee of Rs. 885/-. However, candidates from the SC/ST/EWS/PH category should have to pay an application fee of Rs. 531/-.

How to Apply?

  • Visit the official website of BECIL www.becil.com.
  • On the homepage go to the ‘Careers Section' and then click ‘Registration Form (Online)' for “Advt No. 462: Applications are invited for recruitment of manpower purely on contract basis for deployment in All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE )”.
  • Register and Login (Candidates are required to have a valid personal e-mail ID).
  • Fill in the required details.
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee through online mode.
  • Submit the application form
  • Take a printout of the application form and retain it with them for future reference.

For further details, check below given official notification;

IMPORTANT LINKS:
Official Notification: DOWNLOAD PDF
Apply Online: APPLY LINK
Official Website: www.becil.com

