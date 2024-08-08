AI Startup Secures $50 Million to Help Companies Modernize Aging Systems

Digital transformation efforts can be risky, as outdated technologies struggle to keep pace with today's fast changing digital landscape. A new startup called Mechanical Orchard aims to reduce these risks by using artificial intelligence to help enterprises modernize legacy systems. Founded by an ex-CEO with deep experience in the challenges of transformation, Mechanical Orchard has just closed a $50 million funding round led by one of Silicon Valley's top investors.

With decades of infrastructure holding some companies back, Rob Mee saw an opportunity in streamlining the process of moving old apps to the cloud. As the former leader of a major software firm, he understood the hurdles facing IT departments. By leveraging generative AI, Mee's new startup helps analyze aging systems, replicate their core functions on modern architectures, and verify the migration is happening safely.

After successful initial projects, demand has grown across several industries reliant on legacy IT. To further its mission and expand capabilities, Mechanical Orchard raised $50 million in a round guided by Alphabet's venture arm GV. This adds to previous funding and will power research improving how the company's technologies assess legacy code and recreate it securely.

While transformation poses challenges, inaction risks becoming an “existential threat.” Mechanical Orchard aims to give companies confidence in modernizing by continuously proving migrations are on track to deliver results. With millions already invested and more sectors signaling interest, it seems Mee's vision of streamlining digital change through AI is resonating in a market desperate for safer solutions. This latest round should help the young startup continue assisting enterprises seeking to upgrade without disproportionate disruption or risk.