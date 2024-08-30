back to top
Search
    BusinessAgri-tech Platform Agrim Raises $17.3 Million to Expand Access to Farm Inputs
    BusinessStartup News

    Agri-tech Platform Agrim Raises $17.3 Million to Expand Access to Farm Inputs

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    's agri-input market, which supplies essentials like seeds, pesticides and tools, traditionally relies on localized channels that lack efficient supply chains and logistics support. Recognizing this gap, startup Agrim has developed an online marketplace connecting agri-input manufacturers directly with retailers across the country. Now, after demonstrating strong growth serving over 25,000 retailers and 15 million farmers, Agrim has secured $17.3 million in additional funding led by Asia Impact to scale its digital platform nationwide.

    Founded in 2020 by entrepreneurs with experience in logistics and e-commerce, Agrim aims to streamline the fragmented agri-supply landscape. The platform offers a catalog of over 30,000 products across key categories. By taking orders directly from retailers, Agrim's sophisticated software automatically allocates orders to fulfillment partners near each destination for quick and timely deliveries. The startup also provides pricing intelligence, credit options and other services to support both manufacturers and retailers on a single digital platform.

    In the past year, Agrim achieved over $36 million in transaction volume on its marketplace as demand for convenient access to farm inputs increased. The new capital injection will enable Agrim to triple its product listings, expand geographic coverage into major agricultural regions, and launch initiatives like private label goods. “We are seeing a lot of demand and supply mismatches. So with private labels, we want to solve for unmet demand,” explained co-founder Mukul Garg.

    With sustainable growth and a mission to modernize India's agri-supply sector through , Agrim is poised to emerge as a leading digital platform serving farmers across the country. The startup's success highlights growing investor confidence in solutions that promote agricultural productivity and rural prosperity.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Indian equity indices begin Friday trade at all-time high levels on steady buying
    Next article
    Mehbooba Mufti Urges Government to Lift Ban on Jamaat-e-Islami for Election Participation
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Promising AI startup receives backing from tech veterans to spur development

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a compelling development for the AI software development...

    Indian equity indices begin Friday trade at all-time high levels on steady buying

    Northlines Northlines -
    Domestic markets open at record levels as optimism continues The...

    Vistara to halt flight operations on November 11 ahead of merger with Air India

    Northlines Northlines -
    Vistara to Fly Till November 11, Merger With Air...

    Creating a robust investment strategy when you enter your 40s

    Northlines Northlines -
    Creating a robust investment strategy as you enter your...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SKIMS Srinagar Commissions State-Of-The-Art Integrated Anesthesia Workstation

    PDP releases list of eight constituency in-charges in Jammu

    India’s ‘uninterrupted dialogue’ with Pakistan is over, says Jaishankar