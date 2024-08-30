Agri-tech Platform Agrim Raises $17.3 Million to Expand Access to Farm Inputs

India's agri-input market, which supplies essentials like seeds, pesticides and tools, traditionally relies on localized channels that lack efficient supply chains and logistics support. Recognizing this gap, startup Agrim has developed an online marketplace connecting agri-input manufacturers directly with retailers across the country. Now, after demonstrating strong growth serving over 25,000 retailers and 15 million farmers, Agrim has secured $17.3 million in additional funding led by Asia Impact to scale its digital platform nationwide.

Founded in 2020 by entrepreneurs with experience in logistics and e-commerce, Agrim aims to streamline the fragmented agri-supply landscape. The platform offers a catalog of over 30,000 products across key categories. By taking orders directly from retailers, Agrim's sophisticated software automatically allocates orders to fulfillment partners near each destination for quick and timely deliveries. The startup also provides pricing intelligence, credit options and other services to support both manufacturers and retailers on a single digital platform.

In the past year, Agrim achieved over $36 million in transaction volume on its marketplace as demand for convenient access to farm inputs increased. The new capital injection will enable Agrim to triple its product listings, expand geographic coverage into major agricultural regions, and launch initiatives like private label goods. “We are seeing a lot of demand and supply mismatches. So with private labels, we want to solve for unmet demand,” explained co-founder Mukul Garg.

With sustainable growth and a mission to modernize India's agri-supply sector through technology, Agrim is poised to emerge as a leading digital platform serving farmers across the country. The startup's success highlights growing investor confidence in solutions that promote agricultural productivity and rural prosperity.