“Agniveer Recruits Officially Inducted into Army: Over 400 Soldiers Pass Out in Ladakh

, June 4: As many as 402 well trained Agniveer recruits were inducted into the Scouts regiment of the Army at a passing out parade here on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

The ceremony conducted in consonance with the highest traditions of the Army was reviewed by Chief of Staff, headquarters 14 Corps, Maj Gen Dinesh
Kumar Singh and was attended by a spectrum of distinguished military officers, civil dignitaries and parents of Agniveers, the spokesperson said.
He said six young Agniveers were awarded medals during the parade for their outstanding achievements in training.
‘Gaurav Padak' was presented to the proud parents whose wards have joined the regiment as Agniveers, the spokesperson said, adding that it was indeed a proud moment for the kin of the recruits, who had arrived from far flung areas to witness the grand ceremony.
In his address to the young recruits, Maj Gen Singh congratulated them for the impressive parade and urged them to devote their life in service to the nation, as proud soldiers of the Army.
He also complimented the parents for motivating their wards to join the Army and instilling a sense of pride in them for the nation.
The reviewing officer also complimented the Ladakh Scouts personnel for their outstanding performance in all spheres and praised their exceptional valour and sacrifice while upholding sovereignty of the Nation.
He exhorted the young soldiers to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres and take a solemn vow to defend the sovereignty of the nation against all odds in the true spirit exemplified by the ethos of the Army.

"Modi-BJP's Stumbling Block: Narrow Win Raises Alarm Bells as Majority in Doubt
J&K Government Issues Advisory for Employees Migrated to Ladakh UT: Streamlining Transition Process
