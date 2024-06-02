Agnikul eyes launching satellites by 2025: CEO Ravichandran

New Delhi, Jun 2: After the successful test flight of its Agnibaan rocket, Chennai-based space start-up Agnikul Cosmos is hoping to start launching satellites early next year.

Agnikul co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Srinath Ravichandran said the 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engines and the rocket will offer quick turnaround for customers who will be able to have customised launch vehicles for their satellites.

“Nine to twelve months I would say. Probably by the end of this financial year or the early part of the next financial year is what we are targeting,” Ravichandran said when asked about the commercial orbital launch of the Agnibaan rocket.

The first test flight of Agnibaan SOrTeD (suborbital technology demonstrator) on May 30, which lasted for 66 seconds, came after four unsuccessful attempts.

“It was a big sense of relief. I think we got a lot of learning in differentiating between building a vehicle and launching a vehicle,” said Ravichandran, whose idea to use 3D printing technology to build engines and rockets led to Agnikul Cosmos, a space sector start-up incubated at the IIT Madras Research Park in 2017.

The other co-founders were Moin SPM, an operations specialist, and Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy, a professor at IIT Madras and Head of the National Centre for Combustion Research and Development.

Women engineers Saraniya Periaswamy, the Vehicle Director for Agnibaan SOrTeD, and Umamaheswari. K, the Project Director of the first Mission, played a key role in the test flight.

The Agnibaan also logged several firsts to its credit — the world's first flight with a single piece 3D printed engine, the first-ever semi-cryo engine launch of India and the first-ever launch from a private launchpad in India.

The rocket was controlled by computers powered by Linux operating system, and driven by an ethernet-based architecture for connecting flight computers within the vehicle.