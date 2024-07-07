After Rahul’s blistering attack on BJP, Scindia tells ‘arrogant’ Cong to ‘recognise reality’

Bhopal, Jul 7: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to “recognise reality” before making statements, his comment coming a day after the latter said the INDI alliance had ended the BJP's Ram Temple movement by winning Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, of which Ayodhya is a part.

During a tour of Ahmedabad on Saturday, Gandhi had also said the Congress will defeat the BJP in its foremost stronghold of Gujarat (in the 2027 assembly polls there).

“There are many people who are given to dreaming. The Congress could not open its account in 13 states (in the recent Lok Sabha polls). Their strike rate is just 26 per cent in the states where they had a direct fight with the BJP,” Scindia said here.

“Not accepting the mandate, showing intolerance, abusing Sanatan Dharma. The public has made them sit in the opposition three times in a row but look at their arrogance,” he said further attacking the Congress.

The BJP won more seats than what the Congress cumulatively got in the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Scindia pointed out.

While the BJP won 240 seats in the 2024 polls, the Congress improved its tally but ended up just short of the three-figure mark at 99.

“They should look within themselves. Recognise reality. Realise where the ground has slipped and then give statements,” he said without naming Gandhi.

Scindia, who quit the Congress in March 2020, was in Bhopal to take part in the BJP's state working committee meeting. He won the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Guna by a margin of more than 5.40 lakh votes.

“By defeating the BJP in Ayodhya, INDIA bloc has defeated the Ram Mandir movement that was launched by the BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani. What I am saying is something very big… Congress party and INDIA bloc defeated them in Ayodhya,” Gandhi had said in Gujarat on Saturday.