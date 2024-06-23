back to top
Afghanistan Pull Off Historic Win Over Australia

In a major upset, Afghanistan registered their first ever victory against Australia in . The two sides faced off in a Super Eight match at the ongoing cricket Cup.

After opting to bat first, Afghanistan posted a total of 148 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. In reply, Australia were dismissed for 127 runs, falling short by 21 runs.

This is the first time that Afghanistan have defeated Australia in cricket at the international level. The win keeps Afghanistan's hopes alive of progressing further in the tournament. It marks a major milestone in their young cricket history.

