Advisor Bhatnagar Addresses 3rd Northern Regional Council Meeting Of CCI At Srinagar

SRINAGAR, July 13: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today remarked that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an unprecedented growth and development due to significant initiatives undertaken by Government of India and present LG led Administration.

The Advisor made these remarks while addressing the 3rd Northern Regional Council meeting and Industry interaction of Confederation of Indian Industry (CCI) at Hotel Radisson Collection here.

Addressing the gathering of industrialists, business professionals and other stakeholders, Advisor Bhatnagar said that Jammu & Kashmir is poised for a significant industrial transformation. “We have focused on improving infrastructure, ensuring ease of doing business and fostering innovation. Our goal is to make J&K an attractive destination for industries ranging from manufacturing to information technology”, Advisor said.

He outlined various strategic plans for industrial development in J&K and reflected about government's commitment to creating a conducive business environment and various incentives available for investors.

The Advisor further said that the successful implementation of government schemes is transforming our industrial landscape, fostering a robust ecosystem that is poised for sustained economic progress.

Addressing the gathering, Director General, Union Ministry of Tourism, Manisha Saxena, emphasized on the untapped potential of J&K's tourism sector. She highlighted several key initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable tourism and attracting both domestic and international tourists. “Jammu & Kashmir is a treasure trove of natural beauty and cultural heritage. Our focus is on creating a tourism ecosystem that preserves this heritage while providing world-class facilities for visitors. We are working on enhancing infrastructure, promoting adventure tourism, and ensuring safety and security for tourists,” she said.

The Director General also encouraged industry stakeholders to invest in tourism-related projects, noting that public-private partnerships are crucial for the region's tourism development. She underscored the importance of community involvement and development of local skills to ensure that the benefits of tourism reach every corner of J&K.

Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh in his address provided an overview of significant investments in the Union Territory. He highlighted key initiatives in the region's focus sectors and presented the status of government schemes like Gati Shakti Programme and PM Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). He also spoke about current industrial ecosystem and industrial landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairman, CII Northern Region, Madhav Singhania and Deputy Chairman, CII Northern Region, Sunjay Kapur also spoke on the occasion. They remarked that today's insightful discussions at CII's Industry interaction has provided a clear roadmap for J&K's industrial and tourism development. They added that he collaborative spirit and forward-thinking strategies presented by the eminent government speakers are set to revolutionize J&K's industry landscape.

Pertinently, today's interaction facilitated a constructive dialogue between government representatives and industry members, addressing key challenges and opportunities in J&K. The discussions covered a range of topics including investment opportunities, infrastructure development, tourism and skill enhancement.