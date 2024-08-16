Administrative council approves revised schemes of JKAACL for supporting local artists

Srinagar, Aug 16: The Administrative Council in its meeting held on Friday approved the revised schemes of J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages (JKAACL). It also approved revival of other existing schemes and introduction of new schemes designed to enrich the cultural fabric of Jammu & Kashmir. This would help in supporting the local artists and sustaining the cultural activities in J&K.



The AC meeting was chaired by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor and attended by Advisor R.R Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Dr.Mandeep K. Bhandari.

Among the revised schemes, the publication of Sheeraza will now be expanded to include Shina, Balti and Bhadarwahi languages, in addition to the existing Dogri, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Pahari, Gojri and English. UT level writers' camp will be organized in both the regions for broad based participation of writers and literary persons. The Academy's own theatrical productions will be showcased not only within the Union Territory but also across India, bringing local stories to a national audience.

In a move to safeguard Jammu & Kashmir's intangible cultural heritage, traditional art forms such as Guri, Sugli, Daastan Goi, Pahari Baar, Gojri Baeth, Musadhe, Hafiz Nagma, etc. will be revived. The musical programs will now include performances of Sufiana and Indian Classical music, ensuring these genres continue to thrive. The revised schemes also emphasize intercultural exchanges and will support international visits by cultural troupes, enhancing the region's global cultural presence.

New schemes introduced include the Guru Shishya Parampara Scheme, aimed at revitalizing the mentor-disciple tradition across various art forms, and the Documentation of Intangible Cultural Heritage initiative, which will focus on systematically archiving the region's oral traditions, performing arts, and traditional craftsmanship. Additionally, the creation of a modern Archival Studio will leverage digital technology to preserve and disseminate Jammu & Kashmir's artistic and cultural expressions.

The Administrative Council also approved the celebration of up to 50 anniversaries annually, honouring prominent figures from Jammu & Kashmir in the fields of art, culture, and languages. To further recognize literary contributions, Best Book Award with a cash prize of Rs 1.00 lakh and Best Translation Award with a cash prize of Rs 75,000 will cover various languages spoken in Jammu & Kashmir. The approval accorded by Administrative Council also has provision for supporting the authors in publication of their books by providing subsidy subject to the condition that monthly income of such author is less than Rs 1.00 lakh. The schemes also include revival of children's music and painting competitions to promote the talent among young minds.

In a substantial boost to the welfare of the artistic community, Rs 50 lakhs has been allocated as seed money for the operationalization of the Artists and Writers' Welfare Fund. Overall, the financial implications of these revisions and new initiatives amount to Rs 5.76 crores, demonstrating the government's commitment to supporting and revitalizing the cultural realm in Jammu & Kashmir.

This comprehensive overhaul of the JKAACL's schemes marks a pivotal moment in the cultural renaissance of Jammu & Kashmir, ensuring that the region's rich heritage is both preserved and dynamically advanced for future generations.