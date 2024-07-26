Administrative Council Amends J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30; Makes It More Transparent, Equitable

JAMMU, JULY 26: The Administrative Council which met here under chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30.

While firming up the changes, the Industries and Commerce Department has included views and comments from stakeholders for effectiveness in updation of existing policy. Based upon feedbacks, amendments have been incorporated to elucidate different clauses of the existing policy with a view to provide simplification of processes and efficiency in land allotments. Periodic revision of lease premium, wide publicity for inviting applications, allotment of land on competitive merit basis, analysis of applicant/promoter/companies background including qualification and experience, sector specific evaluation criteria for sector specific allotments, functions and jurisdiction of land allotment committees, timelines for restoration of cancelled allotments etc have been provided in the amendments to the policy.

To encourage large investments having strategic importance to economy of UT, Government may allot land on preferential basis to mega projects viz. industrial/service sector units with minimum capital investment (excluding land and working capital) of at least Rs. 4000 crores.

The amendments shall ensure equity and transparency amongst applicants. The amendments in the Jammu & Kashmir Industrial Land Allotment Policy, 2021-30 shall help in realizing large investments and this will be a fillip to employment generation in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.