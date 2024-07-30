back to top
Search
    IndiaAdmin gears up for massive cleanliness, plantation drives to mark ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’
    India

    Admin gears up for massive cleanliness, plantation drives to mark ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    CS for development of exclusive portal to monitor activities, outcomes

    New Delhi, Jul 29: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, Monday held a meeting to chalk out an extensive program for celebration of 15-days long ‘Swachhta Pakhwada' to be culminated on Independence Day across the Union Territory.

    Besides the Administrative Secretaries the meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner, /; Deputy Commissioners; concerned Heads of Departments (HoDs); Principals of Medical Colleges besides senior officers from the other Department.

    Outstation officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

    During this meeting the Chief Secretary enjoined upon the Divisional & District administrations to encourage participation of all in this people-centric two weeks long programme.

    He stressed on showing exemplary coordination in conducting of different activities that are part of ‘Swachhta Pakhwada'. He directed for creation of an exclusive portal for uploading all these activities to be carried out by respective Departments and Deputy Commissioners with tangible outcomes to be assessed at its culmination.

    He advised the concerned Divisional administrations to evaluate the action plans of their districts and extend suggestions/assistance to them to make these better or to organise these plans in a more befitting manner. He stressed on eliminating the chances of duplication of activities on part of Departments and DCs.

    Dulloo took this occasion to hear from the respective Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners about the calendar of activities they have scheduled for these 15 days right from the Ist of August. He asked each of them to make a dedicated Nodal Officer for each activity planned along with devising the specific strategy to implement it smoothly on ground.

    He underscored the need of taking these swachhta and plantation drives to the nook and corner of J&K. He asked for making the ‘Ek Ped Shahidon Ke Naam' program a huge success. He called upon the Forest Department to ensure availability of plantation materials in each district for holding these activities comfortably there.

    About the activities to be carried out in both urban and rural areas, it was given out by the concerned officers that massive plantation and cleanliness drives would be undertaken by different Departments and in each District.

    The Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) and Rural Development Department (RDD) are going to be the nodal departments to implement the programs in urban and rural areas respectively besides the Forest Department would provide the plantation material from their nurseries.

    The Forest Department, as revealed in the meeting, would be organising as many as 600 events as part of ‘Ek Ped Shahidon ke Naam' across the districts here. It would also carry out cleanliness of Forest, Wildlife areas and the public spaces under their possession.

    The Deputy Commissioners divulged a plethora of activities to be organised in their districts for all these 15 days. They made out that in coordination with concerned Departments they are going to hold plantation drives all across their districts with focus on ‘Ek Ped Shahidon Ke Naam' and ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaigns.

    They also informed the meeting about the IEC activities for creating awareness among masses about the advantages of personal or community hygiene. It was further revealed that cleanliness drives would be carried out at waste hotshots like bus stands, fields, markets etc.

    It was added that specific drives would be carried out to ensure cleanliness of educational institutions, government office campuses, religious places, tourist destinations, water bodies or other public properties in consultation with NGOs and civil society members.

    Moreover the meeting was apprised that besides carrying sustained IEC activities, Swachhta pledges would be undertaken by the participants at each location of the event. It was given out that debates, discussions, quizzes, painting competitions and sporting activities by students would be held to commemorate this week in our educational institutions.

    As part of creating awareness about the hazards of ‘single use plastic' the RDD is implementing ‘Plastic Lao Thela le Jao' campaign in different districts where people can deposit their plastic waste for proper disposal and take back a biodegradable bag for use at home, as was informed during this meeting.

    Previous article
    1014 drug cases recorded in J&K under NDPS in 3 years: Centre
    Next article
    Over 4.65 lakh pilgrims visit Amarnath Cave Shrine, surpass last year’s record
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    PM Modi to address Post-Budget conference

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...

    NC MP Mehdi raises demand for Assembly Elections in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, July 29: National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi...

    SC refuses to stay Patna HC Verdict setting aside Bihar law raising quotas to 65 pc

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 29: The Supreme Court on Monday...

    Govt approves procurement of navigation system for armoured fighting vehicles, interceptor boats

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Monday approved procurement...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi to address Post-Budget conference

    Four killed in blast at scrap dealer’s shop in Sopore

    Court dismisses bail plea of ‘Kingpin’ in 2022 JKSSB SI Exam...