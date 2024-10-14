back to top
    Aditi Rao Hydari makes a statement in Tarun Tahiliani’s OTT collection at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

    Lakme Fashion Week, in partnership with FDCI, was a spectacle of style and innovation as actress Aditi Rao Hydari took to the runway, marking the unveiling of designer Tarun Tahiliani's new sub-brand, OTT, on October 12.

    Tarun Tahiliani's OTT collection is a nod to 's rich sartorial history, reinterpreted for the modern fashion landscape. He described OTT as ‘modern separates inspired by the rich history of Indian clothing, bringing back traditions in their simplest and most contemporary avatars, evoking a deep sense of nostalgia'. The collection merges traditional Indian aesthetics with effortless modern design, offering a fresh take on classic elegance.

    Tarun shared his inspiration behind the collection, revealing that it comes from everyday life and the diversity of India itself. “I am inspired by life, inspired by India, inspired by people I see on the streets, museums, and the energy of everyone I work with. There are hundreds of people who work for you, and they bring so much from different backgrounds,” he said.

    Aditi, dressed in a stunning blue flowy outfit, said, “I feel style has always been about being authentically you and enjoying what you wear, and I'm enjoying wearing this. For me, it's very important to feel effortless — that really makes up my style.” She added that fashion was deeply personal, “When you wear clothes, you should be happy wearing them; they should belong to you — that's your vibe and that's authentically you.”

