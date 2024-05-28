back to top
Search
BusinessAdani Group eyes expansion in digital payments and e-commerce as tech forays...
Business

Adani Group eyes expansion in digital payments and e-commerce as tech forays reported

By: Northlines

Date:

Adani Group eyes digital payments and e-commerce space as it plans digital expansion

Reputed journal Financial Times recent report suggests that Adani Group, 's largest infrastructure conglomerate, has plans to enter the fast-growing digital payments and e-commerce industry in the country. According to the report, the group is considering an application for license to operate on the government-backed Unified Payments Interface (UPI) network. This indicates Adani's ambitions to join the fray in India's booming digital payments market.

India has seen exponential growth in digital transactions over the past few years, led by UPI. Statistics show the payments industry is projected to reach $814 billion by 2029 from $358 billion currently. Being a dominant player in this space will allow Adani to capitalize on emerging opportunities. If approved, it will compete with popular digital wallets like Google Pay and PhonePe who currently dominate the UPI landscape.

In another significant development, Adani is learnt to be in talks with banks for partnering on a co-branded credit card. This venture, if actualized, will strengthen the group's foothold in the retail segment. Reportedly, these digital initiatives will be accessible through Adani One, the all-in-one consumer application launched by the conglomerate late last year.

Adani also plans to offer e-commerce services through ONDC, the government's open e-marketplace working to democratize the online retail experience. Participating in this promising initiative can help the group tap into India's booming e-commerce market which has seen tremendous growth fueled by the pandemic.

Both digital payments and e-commerce provide large avenues for businesses and customers. With its financial muscles and operational experience across sectors, Adani is well-positioned to make meaningful contributions and consolidate a strong presence if these reported plans materialize. It remains to be seen how the group leverages technological opportunities to strengthen consumer-centric businesses and complement its industrial strengths.

Previous article
SpiceJet rebuts Rs 1,300 crore damage claims by KAL Airways, Kalanithi Maran
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

SpiceJet rebuts Rs 1,300 crore damage claims by KAL Airways, Kalanithi Maran

Northlines Northlines -
In a new development in the ongoing legal battle...

CoverSure Secures $4 Million to Build AI-Driven Customized Insurance Platform

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai-based insurtech startup CoverSure has raised $4 million in...

Major Player Pulls Out of Bid to Acquire Grounded Indian Carrier Go First

Northlines Northlines -
The bidding process to acquire Go First, the airline...

BharatPe and PhonePe end years-long legal battle over ‘Pe’ trademark suffix

Northlines Northlines -
Fintech Giants End Long Running Legal Battle Over Trademark In...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

SpiceJet rebuts Rs 1,300 crore damage claims by KAL Airways, Kalanithi...

Deepika Padukone Shines as Face of Cartier’s Stunning Nature Sauvage High...

Priyanka Chopra jets to Australia for upcoming film ‘The Bluff’ with...