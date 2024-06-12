Actor Randeep Hooda shares how weight loss and stress impacted his sleep while filming Veer Savarkar

Renowned actor Randeep Hooda revealed the intense challenges he faced while transforming himself to depict the character of revolutionary leader Veer Savarkar on screen. In a recent interview, Hooda shared how dropping 30 kgs from his regular weight to accurately portray Savarkar's physique had long term impacts on his health, especially his sleep.

The 47-year-old actor mentioned that despite taking sleeping pills, he was not able to close his eyes even for a single night for a continuous period of two years during the filming of the biopic. Hooda cited lack of food, stress of the role and resultant low serotonin levels as reasons behind his insomnia. “When one is hungry and has so much stress, then one's mind stops working. There is no serotonin to relax, no carbohydrates,” he stated.

Experts concur that carbohydrates play a key role in sleep, as eating them stimulates serotonin release which promotes relaxation. Nutritionist Payal Sharma explained how inadequate carbohydrate intake at night impacts sleep quality due to suboptimal serotonin levels. Stress can also disturb sleep cycles by affecting eating habits and mood. Doctors advise maintaining a balanced diet and lifestyle to address stress-induced insomnia.

Hooda pushed his body to extremes for two years to get into Savarkar's mindspace and physicality. While his commitment was lauded, the toll on physical and mental health underlines the need foractors to safely transform themselves for roles without long term health implications. Hooda's revelations provide insights into interlinkages between diet, stress and quality sleep.