back to top
Search
Life StyleActor Randeep Hooda shares how weight loss and stress impacted his sleep...
Life Style

Actor Randeep Hooda shares how weight loss and stress impacted his sleep while filming Veer Savarkar

By: Northlines

Date:

Renowned actor Randeep Hooda revealed the intense challenges he faced while transforming himself to depict the character of revolutionary leader Veer Savarkar on screen. In a recent interview, Hooda shared how dropping 30 kgs from his regular weight to accurately portray Savarkar's physique had long term impacts on his , especially his sleep.

The 47-year-old actor mentioned that despite taking sleeping pills, he was not able to close his eyes even for a single night for a continuous period of two years during the filming of the biopic. Hooda cited lack of food, stress of the role and resultant low serotonin levels as reasons behind his insomnia. “When one is hungry and has so much stress, then one's mind stops working. There is no serotonin to relax, no carbohydrates,” he stated.

Experts concur that carbohydrates play a key role in sleep, as eating them stimulates serotonin release which promotes relaxation. Nutritionist Payal Sharma explained how inadequate carbohydrate intake at night impacts sleep quality due to suboptimal serotonin levels. Stress can also disturb sleep cycles by affecting eating habits and mood. Doctors advise maintaining a balanced diet and lifestyle to address stress-induced insomnia.

Hooda pushed his body to extremes for two years to get into Savarkar's mindspace and physicality. While his commitment was lauded, the toll on physical and mental health underlines the need foractors to safely transform themselves for roles without long term health implications. Hooda's revelations provide insights into interlinkages between diet, stress and quality sleep.

Previous article
Apple reveals approach to user-focused artificial intelligence at WWDC 2024
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Why Health Experts Recommend Eating Cooked Foods Right After Preparation

Northlines Northlines -
Why Health Experts Advise Consuming Cooked Meals Right After...

R Madhavan’s drastic body transformation for Rocketry leaves fans stunned

Northlines Northlines -
Actor's extreme transformation stuns fans Leading actor R. Madhavan left...

Does Egg Yolk Color Impact Nutrition? Experts Say Not Really

Northlines Northlines -
Does Egg Yolk Color Affect Nutritional Value? For a long...

Beat the Summer Heat Naturally with This Nutritious Raw Milk Lassi

Northlines Northlines -
"Beat the Heat with a Cooling Raw Milk Lassi" As...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Apple reveals approach to user-focused artificial intelligence at WWDC 2024

Scientists Unearth Record-Setting 160 Billion DNA Pair Genome in Inconspicuous Fern

Introduces new feature to continue conversing with AI in the background...