back to top
Search
    Life StyleActor Parvin Dabas opens up on benefits of removing wheat from his...
    Life Style

    Actor Parvin Dabas opens up on benefits of removing wheat from his diet

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Actor Parvin Dabas reveals why he eliminated wheat from his diet

    actor Parvin Dabas, known for his roles in acclaimed films like ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla', recently opened up about consciously removing wheat from his diet in a candid chat with actor Rohit Bose Roy. During their discussion, Dabas' wife and former actress Preeti Jhangiani noted that in all the years she has known him, she has never seen him eat a regular Indian bread or roti.

    When asked about his choice to avoid wheat, Dabas explained that after trying different options, he felt wheat was not particularly beneficial for the body. While acknowledging that traditional variants like bajra, jowar and ragi can be healthy, he mentioned that processed wheat was introduced mainly to feed large populations but its consumption is not absolutely necessary. The actor mentioned noticing positive changes after removing wheat and felt it may cause more harm than good for some.

    To provide perspective on Dabas' stance, I reached out to a medical expert who explained that cutting back on or removing gluten and refined carbs can potentially improve gut and overall by reducing inflammation, promoting better balance of gut bacteria, and managing blood sugar levels. However, substituting wheat needs to be done thoughtfully to avoid shortfalls in nutrients. Maintaining a balanced, fiber-rich diet and monitoring individual responses is key.

    Rather than outright elimination, moderation and incorporation of whole grains were suggested. The expert emphasized that balance is important for upholding health and digestive functionality. Dabas' comments bring attention to exploring varied dietary choices and finding what truly works best for each body. His refreshing transparency aims to simply promote wellness.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Schools implement strict phone bans to enhance focus in class
    Next article
    SC must transfer Adani probe to CBI or SIT given ‘likelihood of SEBI’s compromise: Cong
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Zeb and Haniya singer Haniya Aslam passes away in Pakistan

    Northlines Northlines -
    Pakistani musician Haniya Aslam, best known as one half...

    Say Goodbye to Coffee Jitters With This Soothing Lemon Balm Tea

    Northlines Northlines -
    Are you looking for a healthy way to boost...

    Blake Lively-Approved Key Lime Pie Recipe to Satisfy Your Citrus Craving

    Northlines Northlines -
    Blake Lively, the renowned actress currently promoting her latest...

    Experts Reveal How Often You Should Wash Hair and Its Impact on Growth

    Northlines Northlines -
    As sweeping haircare trends circulate online, many wonder how...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana DGPs to meet for partial reopening...

    Zeb and Haniya singer Haniya Aslam passes away in Pakistan

    UGC-NET 2024: SC refuses to entertain plea against Centre’s decision to...