Actor Parvin Dabas opens up on benefits of removing wheat from his diet

Actor Parvin Dabas reveals why he eliminated wheat from his diet

Hollywood actor Parvin Dabas, known for his roles in acclaimed films like ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla', recently opened up about consciously removing wheat from his diet in a candid chat with actor Rohit Bose Roy. During their discussion, Dabas' wife and former actress Preeti Jhangiani noted that in all the years she has known him, she has never seen him eat a regular Indian bread or roti.

When asked about his choice to avoid wheat, Dabas explained that after trying different options, he felt wheat was not particularly beneficial for the body. While acknowledging that traditional variants like bajra, jowar and ragi can be healthy, he mentioned that processed wheat was introduced mainly to feed large populations but its consumption is not absolutely necessary. The actor mentioned noticing positive changes after removing wheat and felt it may cause more harm than good for some.

To provide perspective on Dabas' stance, I reached out to a medical expert who explained that cutting back on or removing gluten and refined carbs can potentially improve gut and overall health by reducing inflammation, promoting better balance of gut bacteria, and managing blood sugar levels. However, substituting wheat needs to be done thoughtfully to avoid shortfalls in nutrients. Maintaining a balanced, fiber-rich diet and monitoring individual responses is key.

Rather than outright elimination, moderation and incorporation of whole grains were suggested. The expert emphasized that balance is important for upholding health and digestive functionality. Dabas' comments bring attention to exploring varied dietary choices and finding what truly works best for each body. His refreshing transparency aims to simply promote wellness.