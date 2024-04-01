‘Action will definitely be taken, no matter how big the corrupt person is’: PM

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), March 31: Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties, especially Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that ‘no matter how big the corrupt person is, action will be taken against him'.

Launching the Lok Sabha poll campaign of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) by addressing a huge rally organised at Central Potato Research Institute grounds at Modipuram, he said, “When Modi is fighting against the corruption with his full might, these people have jointly formed an INDIA alliance. They feel that Modi will get scared of them, but for me Bharat is my family.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini, state president of BJP Bhupendra Singh Chuadhary, Union Minister Anupriya Patel and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudahry were present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said, “In the last 10 years the country has seen that we have started a big fight against corruption. We ensured that the money of the poor is not usurped.”

Modi said that some people are freaked out by the action being taken by him against corruption.

“They have lost their senses. Modi's guarantee says remove corruption, they say save corrupts. This election is a fight between two groups. One group is of NDA which is in the field to remove corruption and then there is the second group which is in the field to save corrupt people. It is you who have to decide,” he said.

Modi said that these steps are being taken to save the country from corruption. “I will continue to fight against the corrupt and that is why big corrupt people are behind bars today. They are not getting bail even from the Supreme Court and have to make rounds of the court,” he said.

The PM said, “You must have seen on TV that piles of currency notes are coming out from under the bed, from the walls and even from the washing machine. I am not just taking action against the corrupt. My guarantee is that I am also returning the money these corrupt and dishonest people have looted. We confiscated the property of the corrupt and returned more than Rs 17,000 crore to those whose money had been lost.”

He said that the country is still paying the price for the misdeeds of Congress. “The country will never forgive such people”.

Modi said that today another anti-national act of Congress has come before the country. “There is an island in the sea between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu, just off the coast of India. This is very important from the security point of view,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the island was under India's possession when the country became independent. “But four-five decades ago, the Congress party said that this island was useless and unnecessary. After this, Congress people severed a part of Mother India and separated.

The country is still paying the price for Congress's attitude. Indian fishermen go to sea to catch fish and when they go towards this island, they are arrested. Their boats are confiscated. It is the result of Congress's sin that our fishermen are still facing punishment,” he said.

Modi said that this 2024 election is not an election just to form a government. “This is not an election about who will become the MP or not. The 2024 election is about making ‘Viksit Bharat'. The mandate of 2024 will make India the world's third largest economic superpower,” he said.

He said, “I want to remind you that when India was number 11th economy in the world there was poverty everywhere in the country, When Indians reached the fifth position 25 crore people succeeded in coming out of poverty. I can guarantee you that when India will reach number three in the world, not only will poverty be alleviated in the country, but a capable and strong middle class will be giving a new energy to the country.”

The PM accused the INDIA alliance of not giving former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh the respect he actually deserved. “When RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary stood up to raise the issue in Lok Sabha, he was insulted and was prevented from speaking.”

He said it from the Lal Qila that this is the right time, India's time has come. “Today modern infrastructure is being created in India. Today India is making unprecedented investment in construction of modern infrastructure. Today unlimited new opportunities are being created for youth in every sector,” Modi said.

He said that today Nari Shakti of the country is coming forward with new resolutions. “Today India's prestige is at new heights across the world. Not only this, the entire world is watching India with faith. Our government has also started preparing for the third term. We are preparing a road map for the next five years,” the PM said.

Modi said that the momentum of development which was created in the last 10 years will move expeditiously. “In these 10 years you have only seen the trailer of the development. We have to take the country much forward. The PM said that he is also concerned about the coming generations along with today's generation so that they do not need to waste their energy.”

He said that in the last 10 years several works have been done which were considered impossible earlier. “Construction of the grand Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya seemed impossible to the people. But not only Ram Temple has been constructed, lakhs of people are going for darshan every day. Earlier how many promises were made to the Army regarding One Rank One Pension (OROP). The jawans had lost hope that OROP would be ever implemented in the country. It also seemed to be impossible. Not only we implemented OROP, but also gave more than Rs 1 lakh crore to ex-servicemen, which was their right,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that a stringent law against triple Talaq also seemed to be impossible to the people. “Today not only a law has been framed against triple Talaq, but it is also saving the lives of thousands of Muslim sisters. Reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assembly also seemed to be impossible earlier. But Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has become a reality today,” he said.

He said that work is being done to make three crore women Lakhpati Didi. “NaMo Drone Didi Yojana is also going to change the fate of the sisters in the villages. In this, modern drones are being given to women self-help groups. These drones are going to change the future of our farming and make it easier. When village daughters become drone pilots, their pride will also increase, their earnings will also increase and farming will become very easy,” Modi said.

The PM said that the government provided permanent houses to 4 crore poor people. “It is our government which protects the dignity of women by building more than 11 crore toilets. Our government has removed darkness from the lives of more than 2.5 crore houses by providing electricity connections to them,” he said.

Modi said that the coming five years are going to be the year of prosperity of women power. “Crores of sisters and daughters have been made entrepreneurs for the first time in the country, be it police or paramilitary forces, today the number of daughters has more than doubled. Mudra Yojana has given strength to crores of sisters to start their own business for the first time. In the last 10 years, 10 crore women have joined self-help groups,” he said.

The PM said that he reached this position after facing poverty, therefore he understands the pain and suffering of every poor person very well. “That is why we made plans to address the concerns of the poor. The poor were worried about treatment, hence the Ayushman scheme of Rs 5 lakh was launched. Our government has helped the poor by giving them free ration,” Modi said.

He asked the people to support the NDA candidates Arun Govil, Dr Sanjeev Balyan, Chandan Chauhan and Rajkumar Sangwan and urged them to come out stating that no matter what the weather is, no matter how hot it is.