    ACB sleuths arrest FPS dealer for accepting bribe in Kulgam

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 9 : J&K Anti Corruption Bureau has trapped and arrested a fair price shop dealer for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 4,000 in Pati Bongam village of Kulgam district.

    A spokesperson said that ACB received a complaint against Ajaz Ahmad Malik, fair price shop dealer for demanding of bribe for release of ration and KYC.

    “The complainant alleged that the dealer was denying and depriving him of monthly ration on the pretext of submitting KYC. The complainant had many a times approached the dealer, but he used dilly dallying tactics and in lieu demanded Rs 7,500 as bribe,” reads the statement.
    It reads that the complainant arranged Rs 4,000 and approached ACB for taking necessary action against dealer.
    “On receipt of the complaint, a case FIR No. 03/2024 u/s 7 of P/C Act was registered at ACB Police Station Anantnag and investigation taken up. During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 4,000 from the complainant,” it added.
    It said that the money was also recovered while further investigation into the case is going on.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

