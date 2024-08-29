back to top
    ACB registers disproportionate assets case against DMO

    By: Northlines

    Aug 27: A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case of disproportionate assets against the then District Mining Officer (DMO), Kathua.

    As per the official spokesman, based on a specific input, a secret verification was conducted by the ACB team into the allegations of possession of huge disproportionate assets by Bodh Raj of Nater Kothian, Muthi, Jammu, then District Mining Officer (DMO), Kathua.

    The verification revealed huge assets in the shape of plots, houses, partnerships, including Benami properties, partnerships in crushers, bank accounts, etc., in his name as well as in the names of his close relatives and associates/friends, which were found highly disproportionate to his known sources of income.

    Besides these properties, he also had high-value transactions in his bank accounts, said the spokesman.

    He further added that on the basis of the verification conducted, a prima facie case of criminal misconduct was found made out against the accused DMO, and under offences punishable under relevant sections, a formal case was registered for investigation.

    During the course of the investigation, searches were conducted at the business premises and residential houses of the accused and his relatives and associates in Jammu, Kathua, and Gurdaspur () after obtaining warrants for conducting searches from the court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu.

    The ACB teams conducted searches at seven different locations, including his residential house at Muthi, Jammu, M/s Magnum Stone Crusher at Pandori, Kathua, M/s Satguru Stone Crusher at Marheen, Kathua, and also at the residence of his close relatives, whose names benami property has been raised by the suspect.

    During the search, incriminating material, including revenue papers and financial/bank documents, was recovered and seized as evidence in the instant case.

    Further investigation of the case is going on.

