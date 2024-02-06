ACB Director To Listen To Public Grievances In Jammu

, Feb 6: Director Jammu and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Shakti Kumar Pathak will remain available to listen to grievances of public on working day in Jammu.
Sh. Shakti Kumar Pathak, IPS, Director J&K Anti Corruption Bureau will remain Available to Listen to the grievances of general Public From 2pm-5 pm on All Working Days at ACB Hqrs. Behind Civil Sectt. Jammu, J&K Anti Corruption Bureau post on X (formerly twitter).

