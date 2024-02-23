ACB conducts searches Inspector’s room, 58 bottles of liquor found

Srinagar, Feb 22: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday conducted searches at Srinagar in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

A spokesman in a statement issued here today, ACB conducted searches at Srinagar in connection with a case under FIR number 01/2024 under section 13(1)(b) PS ACB Central, J&K, Jammu owing to the Disproportionate Assets of Inspector, Ameet Kumar Koul.

“Based on reliable input, searches were immediately conducted by the team of ACB at Bhatt Guest House, Rajbagh, Srinagar wherefrom, 58 bottles of liquor of various brands were found in a room being used by Inspector Ameet Kumar Koul,” the statement said.

It added that the searches were conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses. “After the surfacing of such a huge cache of liquor bottles, the matter was formally referred to SHO PS Rajbagh, Srinagar to initiate a separate legal proceeding through an FIR,” the statement said, adding that further investigation in the case is going on.