    ACB arrests Senior Accountant, SIDCO, Khunmoh for accepting bribe

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 24: ACB traps and arrests Senior Accountant, SIDCO, Khunmoh, Srinagar for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹15,000.

    and Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint alleging therein that a public servant namely Mohammad Yaseen Sheikh, Senior Accountant, SIDCO, Khunmoh, Srinagar is demanding ₹20,000 as bribe for processing case of complainant of supplementary partnership deed. However, after negotiation the amount was settled as ₹15,000.
    The complainant chose not to pay bribe and instead approached Anti Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servant as provided under law.
    On receipt of the complaint the discreet verification was conducted, which confirms the demand by the public servant concerned and accordingly Case FIR No. 18/2024 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB Srinagar and investigation taken up.
    During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught accused public servant red handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of ₹15,000 from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap team.
    Further investigation of the instant case is going on.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

