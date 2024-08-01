back to top
    Jammu KashmirACB Arrests Patwari For Accepting Bribe
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    ACB Arrests Patwari For Accepting Bribe

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Aug 1: J&K Anti Corrupting Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that Mohammad Ayoub Hajam, Patwari, Halqa Fatehpora is demanding ₹9000 as bribe for issuing certified copy of online mutation in respect of land which the wife of complainant had purchased in the month of February this year. However after negotiation the amount was settled as ₹5000.

    The complainant chose not to pay bribe and instead approached Anti Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused Patwari as provided under law.
    On receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted which confirms the demand by the said Patwari and accordingly Case FIR No. 04/2024 u/s 7 of P/C Act 1988 was registered in PS ACB Anantnag and investigation was taken up.
    During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught Patwari namely Mohammad Ayoub Hajam S/o Mohammad Ramzan R/o Vessu, District Anantnag red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of ₹5000 from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe amount was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap team.
    Further investigation of the instant case is going on.

    Previous article
    Ladakh Admin Appoints Zila Sainik Welfare Officers
    Next article
    Reservation Policy Requires Relook: Justice Pankaj Mithal
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

