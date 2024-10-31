Academic session reverts to November in Kashmir Approves advertisement of 575 vacant posts of 10+2 Lecturers

Srinagar, Oct 30: In a major decision, the newly formed Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday reverted the academic session in Kashmir valley back to November instead of March.

In 2022, the Lt Governor government shifted the academic session from November to March, claiming that it would ensure a uniform academic calendar synchronized with the national academic calendar.

The announcement for restoration of the academic session to November was announced by J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today.

Omar said that for a long time the parents and the students in Kashmir and the winter zone of Jammu were demanding to change the schedule of the School examination back to old practice.

He said the School Education Minister Sakeena Itoo brought the proposal for the restoration of the November academic session and the cabinet approved it.

The CM said that up to class 9th the examination schedule of all students of the Kashmir valley will be held in November before the winter vacation.

“We could not shift the examinations of class 10th , 11th and 12th this year, as these are being conducted by the School Board of Education for which a preparation is needed. But we assure all the students that from next year the examination for these classes will be held with the same schedule before the winter vacation,” he said.

Omar hoped that it would provide relief to the students and their parents.

Meanwhile, in a first major decision, the Jammu and Kashmir Government today approved the proposal of 575 posts of 10+2 Lecturers under direct quota in 24 streams of School Education Department for recruitment.

Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Masood has approved a proposal of an advertisement of 575 vacant posts of 10+2 Lecturers under direct quota in 24 streams of School Education department for recruitment.

In a tweet Sakeena Masood on her twitter handle ‘X' on Tuesday had said “We have started to fulfil the promise of Hon'ble CM Jb @OmarAbdullah Sb with regard to providing jobs to unemployed youth of J&K. I have approved the advertisement of 575 (+2) lecturers of different streams, in the School Education Department. The posts are being referred to JKPSC”.

These posts, vacant from several years, have been referred to Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) for recruitment under fast track basis to address the pressing need of qualified teaching staff for higher secondary institutions, an official spokesman said today.

Speaking on this remarkable development, Sakeena Masood maintained that our government is committed to the promises made to the public, especially educated youth.

“Within fifteen days of our government formation, we have taken the decision to address the long pending demands of educated youth”, she stated, adding that the recruitment process for these posts will begin shortly and the recruiting agency has been tasked to complete the process within a time bound manner.

The Minister further said that other departments have also been asked to consolidate the number of vacant posts, both gazetted and non-gazetted, so that they can be sent to recruiting agencies for filling at the earliest.

She said that other issues like timely promotion of Principals, in-charge Lecturers, Teachers, Masters and other staff are also being looked into. Directions have been given for timely conduct of DPCs for career progression of the employees, Sakeena added.