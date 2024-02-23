AC nods to six new industrial estates in Kashmir, 2 in Jammu Div

Jammu Tawi, Feb 22: Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, accorded administrative approval for the development of seven new Industrial Estates in the UT of J&K spread over 5290 kanals of land for an amount of Rs. 304.51 Crores.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The official spokesman here on Thursday said that the estimated investment in these seven new Industrial Estates is Rs. 8700.16 Crores with employment potential of 28376 persons.

These seven new Industrial Estates are situated at Banderpora Budgam, Sempora Medicity, Srinagar, Bhagthali, Kathua, Karandi, Samba, Trenz, Shopian, Hariparigam Tral Pulwama and Khunmoh, Pantha Chowk Srinagar.

“New Industrial Estate Banderpora Budgam involving 64 kanals of State Land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 22.74 crore by IRCON,” he said adding that the Project would attract investment to the extent of Rs. 78.12 Crore and generate 735 employments.

New Industrial Estate at Sempora Medicity, Srinagar involving 517 kanals of State land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 22.60 crore by IRCON.

The Project would attract an investment of Rs.1825.45 Crore and has employment generation potential of around 11643 (approx.)

New Industrial Estate at Bhagthali, Kathua involving 2949 kanals of State Land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 83.13 Crore by NBCC.

The Project will attract investment of Rs.4599.89 crore and has employment potential of around 8278 (approx.)

New Industrial Estate at Karandi, Samba involving 460 kanals of State/Private land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 34.45 Crores by NBCC. The Project will attract investment of Rs.756.89 crore has employment potential of around 3965 (approx.).

The new Industrial Estate at Trenz, Shopian involving 500 kanals of State land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 68.06 crores by NBCC. The Project will attract investment of Rs.850 crore has employment potential of around 900 (approx.)

New Industrial Estate at Hariparigam Tral Pulwama involving of 200 kanals of land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 28.17 Crores by NBCC. The Project will attract investment of Rs.124.81 crore and has employment potential of around 2500 (approx).

New Industrial Estate at Khunmoh, Pantha Chowk Srinagar involving 600 kanals of land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 45.36 Crores by IRCON. The Project will attract investment of Rs.465 crore and has employment potential of around 355 (approx).

Meanwhile the Administrative Council also approved J&K start-up policy 2024-27 in supersession to the Start-up Policy notified in the year 2018.

The policy has the objective of setting up 2000 new Start-ups in Jammu and Kashmir in the next 5 years.

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir will setup a Venture Capital Fund of Rs. 250 Crores and will infuse maximum of Rs. 25 Crores as an initial fund to this venture capital fund.

The venture capital fund so created shall invest primarily in recognized start-ups of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Department shall work out detailed modalities for creation of venture fund and its usage in consultation with Finance Department.

The department may also work out a mechanism to facilitate allotment of land to start-ups having good potential for growth. There is also a provision of one-time assistance as Seed Funding up to Rs.20 lakhs (four equal instalments) to be provided to start-ups recognized by JKEDI which is nodal agency for start -ups.

For seed funding there is capping of 25 start-ups per year which is a decision based upon available budget and desire to support a manageable number of start-ups effectively.

The Government is committed to establish 2000 start-ups in three years but by providing seed funding to a smaller number of carefully selected start-ups, the Government can prioritize quantity over quality for long term economic growth.

This will also ensure that the resources are utilized efficiently. The budgetary support for implementation of Start-up Policy for a period of three years will be Rs. 39.60 Crores.

In order to nurture and inspire entrepreneurial talent of J&K by creating a vibrant and robust start-up eco-system in the UT.

The Government felt that there is a need to re-furbish the existing start-up policy issued in the year 2018 and bring new policy suited to meet model challenges in this sector in the UT of J&K.

The feedback received from various stakeholder consultations by Industries and Commerce Department, need was felt to strengthen the incubation and acceleration eco-system for start-ups which has been addressed in the current policy.

The implementation of this scheme in UT shall be monitored by a High Powered Committee headed by Chief Secretary and implemented by a Task Force Committee headed by Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce.

The policy provides for providing entrepreneurship facilities to students, women and support to the entrepreneurs through Government/ Private/ High Net worth individuals for setting up of start-ups.