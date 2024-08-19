back to top
Search
    IndiaAbhishek Singhvi files nomination as Cong candidate for RS bypoll from Telangana
    India

    Abhishek Singhvi files nomination as Cong candidate for RS bypoll from Telangana

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    Hyderabad, Aug 19: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday filed his nomination as the party candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll from Telangana.

    Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his ministerial colleagues, AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Deepa Das Munsi accompanied Singhvi when he submitted his nomination to the officials in the state legislative assembly.

    The ruling Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Telangana on Sunday night endorsed the candidature of Singhvi for the Rajya Sabha bypoll.

    Addressing reporters after a meeting of the CLP here on Sunday, Chief Minister and state Congress president Revanth Reddy said Singhvi was introduced to Congress MLAs, MPs and MLCs at the meeting. Referring to the disputes with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh following its bifurcation in 2014, Revanth Reddy said Singhvi's election would help in highlighting Telangana's concerns and problems not only in Parliament but also in courts.

    Singhvi said it is an honour for him to have been nominated as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telangana.

    Singhvi met Congress leader K Keshava Rao here. Rao's resignation from the Upper House after quitting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join the Congress necessitated the bypoll. “It is my honour to have been nominated from Telangana,” Singhvi said.

    Rao had expressed confidence that the by-election would be unanimous in view of the majority of the ruling Congress in Telangana and said Singhvi would be introduced to the party MLAs. The strength of Congress in the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly is 65. About 10 MLAs of the BRS have joined the ruling Congress since the assembly elections last year. The BRS has sought their disqualification.

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    CBI Busts Bribery Ring At NCL In MP, Arrests 5 Including Own DSP
    Next article
    Ex-Army Chief Gen Sundararajan Padmanabhan Dies In Chennai
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    ISRO’s SSLV, private players Skyroot, Agnikul eye share in small satellite business

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent NEW DELHI:  ISRO’s latest satellite launch vehicle ‘SSLV’...

    Leather exporters’ delegation to visit Russia from Aug 26 to tap biz opportunities

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: A delegation of over 20 leather sector...

    IPO-bound Smartworks Coworking Spaces posts Rs 50 cr loss last fiscal on higher expenses

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd, which plans to...

    Govt likely to release draft data protection rules within a month: Vaishnaw

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Coressponden t NEW DELHI: The government is likely to...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISRO’s SSLV, private players Skyroot, Agnikul eye share in small...

    Leather exporters’ delegation to visit Russia from Aug 26 to tap...

    IPO-bound Smartworks Coworking Spaces posts Rs 50 cr loss last fiscal...