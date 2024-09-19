back to top
    ‘Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis have given only fear, anarchy to J&K’: PM Modi

    SRINAGAR, Sept 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted the Abdullahs, Muftis, and Gandhis, saying they have brought only fear and anarchy to and , and added that the region will no longer remain under their control as the local youth are now challenging them.

     

    He also accused these three families of believing that it is their birthright to grab power by any means and deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their legitimate rights.
    Addressing a public rally in Srinagar PM Modi said, “The three families think that it is their birthright to capture power by any means and then loot you all. Their political agenda has been to deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their legitimate rights. They have given only fear and anarchy to Jammu and Kashmir but now Jammu and Kashmir will no longer be in the grip of these three families…Now our youth here is challenging them. The youth whom they did not allow to progress have come out against them.”
    Modi further criticized Congress, the Conference (NC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for creating divisions and asserted that the BJP is uniting everyone and bridging the gap between ‘Dil' and Delhi.
    “Congress-NC-PDP just did the division. But BJP is uniting everyone. We are bridging the distance between ‘Dil' and Delhi.”
    PM Modi claimed that the Abdullah, Mufti and Gandhi families have destroyed the youth's faith in democracy, but now the youth are realizing that only their vote can bring real change.
    “The three families here consider the of Jammu and Kashmir as their fiefdom. They do not want to let anyone else come forward except their own family. Otherwise, why did they stop the elections of the panchayat, BDC and DDC? They thought that through this, new people would emerge in politics and challenge their family regime. The result of their selfishness was that the youth here started losing faith in democracy. They felt that whether they cast their vote or not, these three families would definitely come to power. So much has changed now as compared to the earlier circumstances… The youth here have developed confidence that only their vote can bring about real change,” PM Modi said.

