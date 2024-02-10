‘Aayege to Modi ji hi’: Anurag Thakur wears saffron hoodie to Parliament on day of Ram temple debate, captioned ‘Namohattrick’

New Delhi, Feb 10: Ahead of the debate on Ram Temple in Lok Sabha, Union Minister Anurag Thakur arrived at the Parliament House complex wearing saffron hoodie captioned ‘Namo hattrick’.



Speaking on the Ram Temple resolution to be presented in the Parliament today, Anurag Thakur said: “Ram Mandir was, is and will always be the centre of faith for us, but those people who used to raise questions that BJP says Lord Ram will come but are not telling us the date…we announced the date and constructed Ram Mandir.”

He also posted a video on X, earlier know as Twitter, with a caption “Tesari baar Modi sarakar, abake baar 400 paar(Modi government will form the government the third time, this time we will cross crossed 400 seats).”