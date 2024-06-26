AAP slams BJP over Kejriwal’s arrest, urges INDIA bloc leaders to raise issue in Parliament

New Delhi, Jun 26: The AAP alleged on Wednesday that central probe agencies are working with ill-will and political malice against its leaders at the BJP's instance, and said it will urge INDIA bloc leaders to raise the issue of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in Parliament.

Kejriwal was sent to the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) custody for three days in connection with the excise policy case on Wednesday.

After the CBI formally arrested Kejriwal, his wife Sunita claimed that the entire system is trying to ensure that her husband does not come out of jail and that this is akin to “dictatorship” and “emergency”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre of getting Kejriwal arrested by the CBI in a “fake case”.

Hitting back at the AAP, the BJP said it is shocking to see the Kejriwal government indulging in “melodrama” to divert the attention of Delhiites from the water crisis in the capital.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said he will talk to INDIA bloc leaders over Kejriwal's arrest and request them to raise the issue in Parliament.

“I appeal to the INDIA bloc parties to raise the issue of Kejriwal's arrest in Parliament. We are talking to other opposition parties. I have also talked to Uddhav Thackeray. I will talk to Congress leaders. It is a misuse of probe agencies. All the opposition parties will be requested to raise the issue in Parliament,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP was asked about the AAP's differences with the Congress and the latter criticising the Kejriwal-led party over issues related to Delhi.

“There can be differences at the state level, but we are together at the national level on the issues of the Constitution, democracy and misuse of probe agencies by the BJP against opposition parties,” he said.

Singh alleged that the CBI is working with ill-will and political malice against AAP leaders at the BJP's instance.

“The CBI and ED are probing the so-called liquor scam for two years and saying many things without any evidence. The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal, saying he is not a habitual offender and does not pose a threat to the society.

“The trial court said there was no evidence of money spent in the Goa polls and there was no money trail. It said the ED was working with bias against Kejriwal,” he said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Sunita Kejriwal said her husband got bail on June 20 in the excise policy-linked money-laundering case, but the Enforcement Directorate (ED) immediately got a stay order from the court.

“The very next day, the CBI made him an accused. And today, he was arrested. The whole system is trying to ensure that the man does not come out of jail. This is not law. This is dictatorship, this is emergency,” she said.

In a post on the microblogging platform, the AAP alleged that the “dictator” has crossed all limits of cruelty.

“Today, when there was every possibility of Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal getting bail, the BJP went into panic mode and got him arrested by the CBI in a fake case.