    IndiaAAP demonstrates against Central Govt for jailing Kejriwal
    India

    AAP demonstrates against Central Govt for jailing Kejriwal

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Mumbai, Jul 30: Aam Aadmi Party workers on Tuesday staged a protest here accusing the Centre of jailing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by misusing agencies.

    “Kejriwal is the hope of the masses. The BJP faces an existential threat from the Aam Aadmi Party and hence through an undeclared emergency it misused agencies and draconian laws to suppress the voice of a Chief Minister who was elected three times,” said Preeti Sharma Menon, Mumbai president of AAP, at the protest site in Azad Maidan.

    She claimed Kejriwal is diabetic and his sugar level in the jail has reached alarming levels.

    “This continued illegal arrest is a brazen attempt on Arvind Kejriwal's life itself,” she alleged.

    The Delhi chief minister, arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by a trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the high court. On July 12, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail.

    He was subsequently arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail while in judicial custody in the ED case.

     

    Healthy OTC sales push up global gold demand by 4 pc in Apr-Jun: WGC
    Delhi L-G flags off 320 electric buses, says fleet to strengthen fight against pollution
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

