Aamir Khan analyses Laal Singh Chaddha failure and plans to back new talent

Aamir Khan reflects on Laal Singh Chaddha box office failure, attributes it to performance

In a recent podcast interaction, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan opened up about the massive box office failure of his last film Laal Singh Chaddha and how it affected him emotionally. The Forrest Gump remake, which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, failed to attract audiences to theaters despite the high production budget.

Aamir acknowledged that the disappointing response to the film “hit him pretty bad” and left him shaken. While he was deeply saddened by Laal Singh Chaddha's performance, the acclaimed actor took responsibility for his role in its failure. Upon self-reflection, Aamir felt that his exaggerated portrayal of the simpletitle character may have not resonated well with viewers unlike Tom Hanks' natural acting in the original film.

He said “My performance in Laal Singh Chaddha was more energetic than required, taking away from the emotional core of the story. This did not help connect the film with general audiences.” When the host complimented his acting, Aamir maintained that creatively he could have portrayed Laal Singh with more subtlety and nuance.

Looking ahead, Aamir revealed his plans to actively support up-and-coming talent over the next decade. He aims to produce multiple films annually that showcase fresh voices and new perspectives. His focus is on giving opportunities to talented newcomers through his production house. One such project is already underway.

With self-awareness and a desire to learn from mistakes, Aamir Khan remains one of India's most ambitious actors constantly evolving his craft. While Laal Singh Chaddha fell short of expectations, his commitment to discovering new cinematic voices is laudable.