A Tribute to a Philanthropist, an epitome of social service on his 90th Birth Anniversary

By Ravi Rohmetra

Five year ago, Jammu lost a Philanthropist a social worker – Dr. Kewal Krishan Gupta, who worked timelessly and selflessly for almost more than 65 years for treating poor of the Jammu Kashmir. He was friend, guide and social worker born on 8th August 1933 at Jammu in the family of Dr. Lal Chand Gupta (who was the pioneer and established Gupta Eye Lotion Clinic at City Chowk, Jammu in 1931 and Beera Devi (Mother). After graduation he has to leave the studies to look after the free eye clinic, being establishment by his father to help the poor. Long queues at his clinic were seen throughout his life especially during the eye flu season and his clinic was synonymous for great rush and free eye treatment throughout his career till death and is well remembered by all the citizen of the state. He was also known for his simplicity and extremely good behavior and during his life time he was counted amongst the great personalities of human along with his great father. The small Eye Clinic played a pivotal role in providing relief to minor ailments like flue etc especially for poor and needy of the society and there is hardly a family in Jammu who has not visited his clinic during his lifetime. During the current eye flu, many poor and down trodden people still visit his clinic daily and asked for him for treatment but get disappointed after hearing about his death and miss him a lot.

This centre of service for low cost or even free treatment for eye ailments has been rendering valuable medical aid for over half a century now. Gupta ji was actively involved in providing this much needed facility. He is being remembered for the yeoman's services rendered by his to resource-less people of Jammu. It is noteworthy that Gupta family, belonging to Ghoregali in Sialkote area, in pre-partition period headed by Dr. Lal Chand Gupta shifted to Jammu during 1931, with high public-spirit and sense of social work. He set up “GUPTA EYE LOTION CLINIC” and started rendering “Low cost” treatment for eye ailments and gradually gained popularity. There was always rush of patients at this clinic known for patience and deep sense of service of Dr. Lal Chand Gupta and later his son Kewal Krishan Gupta Who had steeped into his father's shoes and earned the good-will of the patients of all section of the society.

It may be mentioned that the founder of this EYE CLINIC. Dr. Lal Chand Gupta had a spiritual bent of mind and his mother had inspired him to serve the humanity at all costs and in every circumstance. This service to ailing poor was true worship of the almighty and this advice always remained with his family which is still undertaking social service. Kewal Gupta is being remembered on his 5th death anniversary. No doubt Gupta Ji is not with us but due to his selfless service for mankind his name will remain alive in our hearts. An epitome of humanity and resilience, Gupta went on to become one of the most enduring icons, who dedicated his entire life in the service of the people. Kewal Krishan Gupta ji was a simple and humble man and his family is still carrying on his legacy in whatever capacity they can. His elder son (Dr. D.P Gupta) MS (Eye) Sr. Consultant Eye Surgeon and the other surviving son (Ravinder Gupta) is an engineer.

Gupta Ji was benevolent and sympatric to all human beings irrespective of caste, colour and creed. The people out of love and affection and in recognition of his service to the suffering humanity bestowed on him the honour of being the President and Executive members of many organizations such as Akhil Bhartiya Mahajan Shiromani Sabha Delhi, Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha, Gandhi Seva Sadan, Arya Samaj, Jammu and Kashmir Social Sudhar Sabha Etc.

“Hajroon Saal Nargis Apni Benori Per Rootie Hain, Badi Muskil Se Hota hai Chaman Mein Koi Deeda-war Paida“

