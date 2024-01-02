A shortfall in Traffic Management

Although the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) has timely issued an advisory for the revelers bound to celebrate the new year eve in Jammu not to take any liberty of drunken driving or park their vehicles in a haphazard manner on roads and drive sensibly, but without adequate and appropriate arrangements to implement the aforesaid order. The instructions were bound to go unnoticed as hardly there were traffic cops on roads with prerequisite booze analyzers to catch the tipsy drivers. In this regard, a critical lacuna in traffic management has surfaced—the apparent lack of equipped traffic personnel to deal with the pressing issue of drunken driving. This lacuna raises concerns about the efficacy of current measures in curbing this perilous practice, as the dearth of breath analyzers and an ostensibly inept enforcement system contribute to the prevalent violation of laws on Jammu's roads.

No doubt, some time back the traffic cops had reportedly got some breath analyzers and the same were used for a few days to act as deterrents but with passing of days the use of the aforesaid gadgets has seen a significant decline as if most of these have gone into state of oblivion and are of no use at all. While traffic violations, including drunk driving, are a persistent issue in many regions of the Union Territory, the specific challenges faced by the region underscore the urgency of a comprehensive solution. Reports indicating sporadic sightings of traffic officers equipped with breathalyzers hint at a systemic shortfall that compromises the region's road safety efforts. Drunken driving, a potential catalyst for accidents and fatalities, demands a proactive approach from law enforcement agencies. Breath analyzers, integral tools for identifying inebriated drivers, are indispensable in this regard. Their sporadic deployment, however, leaves a significant gap in the ability to effectively detect and deter instances of drunk driving.

To address this, there is an imperative need for a systematic and widespread distribution of breath analyzers and speed measuring device among traffic personnel, coupled with rigorous training programmes to enhance their proficiency in utilizing these devices. The consequences of allowing this lacuna to persist are multifaceted. Not only does it jeopardize public safety by fostering an environment where drunk driving goes unchecked, but it also erodes public trust in the efficacy of traffic management. Beyond the instrumental role of breath analyzers, there is a broader imperative to fortify the traffic management ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. This involves augmenting the number of well-trained traffic officers, ensuring their equitable distribution across key roadways, and leveraging technology to streamline enforcement processes. Such comprehensive measures will not only address the immediate challenge of drunken driving but also foster a culture of compliance with traffic laws. With no major news regarding a critical accident last night, it could be said that J&K was lucky this time but for sure the traffic cops should come well prepared next time to check the menace of drunk driving as this could be instrumental in saving lives and property.