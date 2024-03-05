Search
Subscribe
IndiaA Raja gets it right and centre over 'India not a nation'...
India

A Raja gets it right and centre over ‘India not a nation’ remarks

By: Northlines

Date:

A controversy erupted on Tuesday after the opposition parties tagged a video of DMK leader A Raja purportedly showing him making remarks that has never been a nation, but a subcontinent with diverse practices and cultures, prompting strong response from the BJP which described the comments as a call for ‘balkanisation' of the the country and demanded for his arrest.

The DMK's ally, Congress too slammed the DMK parliamentarian for the purported remarks and asserted that one should exercise restraint while speaking.

 

Raja's certain remarks made regarding the Ramayana and Lord Ram also didn't go down well with the parties.

 

In the video where he is seen addressing a party-organised meeting, Raja purportedly said, “India is not a (one) nation. Understand this well. India has never been one nation. One nation denotes one language, one tradition and one and only such characteristics make one nation.”

 

“In Manipur, dog meat is eaten, which is a cultural aspect. In there is one culture. Every culture has to be recognised. If a community eats beef,  recognise it, what is your problem? Did they ask you to eat? So, (that is) unity in diversity. We have differences and it has to be acknowledged.”

 

Responding sharply, BJP in-charge of IT wing, Amit Malviya, who tagged the video in ‘X,' said, “The hate speeches from DMK's stable continue unabated. After Udhayanidhi Stalin's call to annihilate Sanatan Dharma, it is now A Raja who calls for balkanisation of India, derides Bhagwan Ram, makes disparaging comments on Manipuris and questions the idea of India, as a nation.”

 

“Congress and other I.N.D.I Alliance partners are quiet. Rahul Gandhi, their putative Prime Ministerial candidate's silence is eloquent.”

 

TN BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathi demanded the arrest of Raja.

It was the “duty” of Chief Minister M K Stalin, “who has taken oath under the Constitution of India that he will abide by the rules and laws of the country,” to take action and arrest Mr Raja,” for the comments he is alleged to have made, the BJP leader demanded.

 

Supriya Shrinate, a Congress spokesperson, when asked about Raja's remarks, said, “I 100 percent disagree with his remarks. From this platform, I condemn such a statement. I believe Ram belongs to everyone and is all encompassing.”

 

“I believe that Ram, who was called Imam-e-Hind, is above communities, religions and castes. Ram is an ideal of living life. Ram is dignity, Ram is ethics, Ram is love. I completely condemn this statement, it could be his (Raja's) statement, I do not support it. I condemn it and I think people should exercise restraint while talking,” she said at a press conference in Delhi.

 

Malviya, in a post on X, said: “Congress and other I.N.D.I Alliance partners are quiet. Rahul Gandhi, their putative Prime Ministerial candidate's silence is eloquent.”

 

The Supreme Court on Monday rebuked Stalin over his “eradicate Sanatan dharma” remark and asked why he has moved the court with his plea for clubbing together the FIRs filed against him after abusing his right to freedom of speech and expression.

 

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told Stalin that being a minister, he should have been careful with his statements and mindful of the possible consequences they could have.

 

 

Previous article
Centre revises guidelines on recruitment, promotion of sports persons
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Centre revises guidelines on recruitment, promotion of sports persons

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 5: The Centre has revised its...

Seat sharing within INDI-Alliance finalised except in West Bengal, J&K: Jairam Ramesh

Northlines Northlines -
Madhya Pradesh, Mar 5: Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications...

Shah slams Oppn for dynastic politics, says BJP is only party with opportunity for youth

Northlines Northlines -
Jalgaon (Maha), Mar 5: Targeting parties in Opposition’s INDIA...

Indian Navy ensuring no country suppresses our friendly nations in Indo-Pacific Region: Rajnath

Northlines Northlines -
PANAJI, Mar 5: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.