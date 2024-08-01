back to top
Search
    India97.92% of Rs 2,000 banknotes returned; Rs 7,409 cr worth still with...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    97.92% of Rs 2,000 banknotes returned; Rs 7,409 cr worth still with public

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Mumbai, Aug 1: The Reserve Bank of (RBI) on Thursday said 97.92 per cent of the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes have returned to the banking system, and only Rs 7,409 crore worth of the withdrawn notes are still with the public.

    On May 19, 2023, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation.
    The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal was announced, has declined to Rs 7,409 crore at the close of business on July 31, 2024.

    “Thus, 97.92 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned,” the central bank said in a statement.
    The facility for deposit and/or exchange of the Rs 2000 banknotes was available at all bank branches in the country till October 7, 2023.
    The facility for the exchange of the Rs 2000 banknotes has been available at the 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank since May 19, 2023.
    From October 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting Rs 2000 banknotes from individuals and entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

    Further, members of the public are sending Rs 2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.
    The 19 RBI offices depositing/exchanging the banknotes are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, , Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.
    The Rs 2000 banknotes were introduced in November 2016, following the demonetisation of the then-prevailing Rs 1000 and Rs 500 banknotes.

    Previous article
    UP cobbler rejects Rs 10 lakh offer for slipper stitched by Rahul Gandhi
    Next article
    KPDCL Set To Install Meters On 40,000 DTs, 1400 Feeders For Reliable Power Supply
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Difficult to separate J-K from cinema LG Manoj Sinha

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 1: It is impossible to separate cinema...

    State Taxes Department Kashmir Conducts Searches at Multiple Locations

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 1: Enforcement teams from State Taxes Department,...

    Reservation Policy Requires Relook: Justice Pankaj Mithal

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 1: The reservation policy requires a...

    ACB Arrests Patwari For Accepting Bribe

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 1: J&K Anti Corrupting Bureau received a...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Difficult to separate J-K from cinema LG Manoj Sinha

    State Taxes Department Kashmir Conducts Searches at Multiple Locations

    Reservation Policy Requires Relook: Justice Pankaj Mithal