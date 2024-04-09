Search
Jammu Kashmir8 Absconders presently in PoJK, declared proclaimed offenders
Jammu KashmirKashmir

8 Absconders presently in PoJK, declared proclaimed offenders

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, Apr 8: Police on Monday said that eight absconders have been declared proclaimed offenders in Baramulla district.

In a handout, the police said that On 01/04/2024, Court of Additional Sessions Judge Baramulla declared following individuals namely Hilal Ahmad Ganie son of Assadullah, Mudasir Shafi Geelani son of Mohd Shafi, Mohd Maqbool Pandith son of Mohd Ramzan all residents of Khore Sherabad Pattan, Habibullah Sheikh son of Ab Aziz resident of Goom Ahmadpora Pattan, Shabir Ahmad Najar son of Late Habibullah resident of Par Mohalla Pattan, Mohd Ashraf Dar son of Ab Khalid resident of Watwan Pattan Gh Nabi Najar son of Late Gh Rasool resident of Najar Mohalla Pattan & Fayaz Ahmad Mir son of Late Habibullah resident of Main Mohalla Pattan as Proclaimed Offenders in case FIR No. 03/2008 under sections 2/3 EIMCO Act, 121 RPC, 19 UA(P) Act of Police Station Pattan on the application moved by Baramulla Police.

The police spokesman further stated that sometime before search warrant u/s 25 Police Act was obtained from the court for arrest of the accused persons who could not be traced/ arrested as all are presently at PoJK/ Pakistan.Proclamation orders u/s 87 CrPC have been obtained from Court of Sub Judge Pattan against these eight individuals which have been pasted at their residences, Public places with the directions of the Court that they will present themselves before the Court of Law within one month failing which process for attachment of property u/s 88 CrPC shall be intiated against them, reads the statement.

Previous article
9th UT Level NCORD Meeting: CS leads efforts to combat narcotics trade
Next article
Traffic resumes on Mughal Road
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Jammu Cyber Cell Police cracks online financial fraud

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Apr 8: Jammu Cyber Cell Police claimed to...

Centre don’t want to see me in Parliament: Mehbooba

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 8: A day after she was named...

J&K people will give a befitting reply to BJP in LS election: Farooq

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 8: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on...

Non-local injured in militant attack in Shopian

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, April 8: Militants shot at and injured a...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Nobody will lose citizenship by dint of CAA, says Rajnath

Jammu Cyber Cell Police cracks online financial fraud

Congress, NC to sail togather in Alliance in J&K-Ladakh, PDP out